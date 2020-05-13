I've written and re-written this into a few times and I still can't quite settle on where to start. So I'm just going to show you the video of someone taking Apple's Mac Pro wheels and attaching them to a skateboard for reasons unknown.

So that's a 15-minute thing that we just watched.

Snark aside – not for long, it'll be back soon – this is mildly interesting for a couple of reasons. Firstly you have to take your hat off to someone who can kickflip a skateboard whose wheels move in all directions, seemingly at once. Secondly, the wheels actually hold up surprisingly well under the load. The only thing that fails is the hardware attaching them to the board itself. You can probably trust these things with that $50,000 Mac Pro.

Oh, and did you hear that these were the world's most expensive skateboard wheels?

I wish someone'd mentioned it.