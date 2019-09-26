UPDATE: As Carolina Milanesi points out, the AirPods were Bloomberg's, not Dave Limp's. Still, it's a PR nightmare waiting to happen and we're surprised nobody at Amazon put their foot down and requested an alternative solution. Original article below.

Amazon spent yesterday showing off a whole raft of new products and at least one of them caught our attention. The Echo Buds are Amazon's first attempt at truly wireless earbuds, and they look pretty interesting. But Amazon Amazon SVP for devices Dave Limp wasn't confident enough to use them during a call with Bloomberg.

As John Paczkowski noted, Limp did the interview while wearing AirPods, the earbuds that Amazon presumably has in its sights with the Echo Buds.