Among Us Airpods Case ClosedSource: Cults3D

What you need to know

  • Among Us is one of the most popular games on the planet right now.
  • You can get an Among Us character as your AirPods case.
  • You'll need a 3D printer, though.

The world is not short of options in terms of cases for AirPods. But that doesn't mean that every niche is covered. For those people, there's always 3D printing – and that's how you're going to get your hands on this wonderful Among Us AirPods case.

You'll find everything you need to reproduce this case over on Cults3D, except a 3D printer of course. You'll need to get one of those yourself. But the result is mighty impressive, complete with a visor that acts as the case's hinge.

Pretty great, right?

Among Us has taken the world by storm and for good reason. If you can't help but think everyone in any given room is sus thanks to this game, you've probably already decided that you want this AirPods case.

And you know what? You're not alone!