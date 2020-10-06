The world is not short of options in terms of cases for AirPods. But that doesn't mean that every niche is covered. For those people, there's always 3D printing – and that's how you're going to get your hands on this wonderful Among Us AirPods case.

You'll find everything you need to reproduce this case over on Cults3D, except a 3D printer of course. You'll need to get one of those yourself. But the result is mighty impressive, complete with a visor that acts as the case's hinge.