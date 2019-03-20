Apple just took the wraps off its second-generation AirPods . The update to the company's true wireless earphones adds support for "Hey Siri" and include an all-new Apple-designed H1 chip for more efficient performance, faster connection times, and better battery life. The new AirPods also come with either a standard charging case or the new Wireless Charging Case .

AirPods delivered a magical wireless experience and have become one of the most beloved products we've ever made. They connect easily with all of your devices and provide crystal clear sound and intuitive, innovative control of your music and audio. The world's best wireless headphones just got even better with the new AirPods. They are powered by the new Apple-designed H1 chip which brings an extra hour of talk time, faster connections, hands-free 'Hey Siri' and the convenience of a new wireless battery case.

The new H1 chip features a custom audio architecture for a better audio synchronization and allows AirPods to provide up to 50 percent more talk time compared to the first-gen. It also enables faster connection times and more seamless switching when moving between iOS devices. AirPods now feature "Hey Siri" for the first time allowing you to issue voice commands without the need to double-tap on the side of one of your AirPods.

The new Wireless Charging Case will work with your existing Qi charger, and may also hint at a possible impending release for Apple's own AirPower charging mat. Both charging cases contain 24 hours of battery life.

The Wireless Charging Case can also be purchased separately for $79 and will work with your existing first-get AirPods. You can also add custom engraving to your AirPods case for the first time.

AirPods with the standard charging case will retain the $159 asking price and the Wireless Charging Case version will be available for $199. Both can be ordered today and will be in stores from next week.

