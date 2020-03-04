Apple International Womens Day VideoSource: iMore

It might not quite be International Women's Day just yet, but Apple is getting out ahead of the game by sharing a new "Behind the Mac" video to YouTube. The video highlights some of the women who are changing the world. And they're using a Mac to do it.

The video is set to "Flawless" by Beyoncé which also features Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Apple also lists all of the women shown in the video in its description. Those women include Malala Yousafzai, Greta Gerwig, Gloria Steinem, Lady Gaga, Megan Rapinoe, Shannon Boxx, and many more.

This is just the latest move by Apple in an attempt to further highlight International Women's Day around the world. It has released a collection on Apple TV that celebrates the work of women, while there are special Today at Apple events running at Apple Stores, too.

