What you need to know
- Apple continues to celebrate International Women's Day.
- It's shared a new "Behind the Mac" video to YouTube.
- The video highlights some of the women who are changing the world.
It might not quite be International Women's Day just yet, but Apple is getting out ahead of the game by sharing a new "Behind the Mac" video to YouTube. The video highlights some of the women who are changing the world. And they're using a Mac to do it.
The video is set to "Flawless" by Beyoncé which also features Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.
Apple also lists all of the women shown in the video in its description. Those women include Malala Yousafzai, Greta Gerwig, Gloria Steinem, Lady Gaga, Megan Rapinoe, Shannon Boxx, and many more.
This is just the latest move by Apple in an attempt to further highlight International Women's Day around the world. It has released a collection on Apple TV that celebrates the work of women, while there are special Today at Apple events running at Apple Stores, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Leaker claims a new Mac mini and iMac are coming 'soon'
CoinX has been reliable before, and now they say we can expect new iMac and Mac mini updates.
Get 50% off a Kevlar series cable from Nomad with any wireless charger
Nomad is giving customers 50% off their Kevlar cables when they buy any of Nomad's flat wireless chargers.
Apple Store table sanding sends Twitter into coronavirus meltdown
A video showing the Belfast Apple Store being "cleaned" has caused quite a stir on Twitter. But it's just being sanded – no coronavirus here!
These ear hooks will keep your AirPods Pro firmly in place
AirPods Pro might fit better in more ears than standard AirPods, but that doesn't mean they couldn't use a little extra stability. Use these ear hooks to keep your AirPods Pro where they're supposed to be.