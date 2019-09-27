Apple has filled out the position of vice president by hiring AstraZeneca Chief Financial Officer David Smoley. According to Bloomberg, he will work under Apple CIO Mary Demby taking up an information technology role.

Smoley had previously been at U.K. drugmaker AstraZeneca for six years but has moved on and started working at Apple this month.

Bloomberg notes that he joins Apple's group of about 100 VPs across the company that work under the executive team. Smoley will work under Mary Demby, Apple's Chief Financial Officer.

Oddly enough, even though Smoley has a background in pharmaceuticals, he won't be involved with the health team.