A new generation of AirPods may be on the way by next month, according to Jon Prosser.

The host of Front Page Tech tweeted today, saying that the new headphones were originally supposed to be announced during Apple's canceled March event. According to his sources, the new AirPods are "ready to go" and will most likely be released next month. Prosser also believes that Apple will debut the update to the 13" MacBook Pro in May as well.

"New AirPods (which were supposed to be at the March Event) are now ready to go. Probably alongside the MacBook Pro next month."

Earlier this month, Prosser and DigitTimes both announced that Apple was working on a new version of its wireless earbuds. DigiTimes called the new headphones "AirPods Pro Lite", but Prosser did not make a prediction as to what the name may be.

An update to the 13" MacBook Pro has been long expected, with Bloomberg reporting in March that Apple was still planning on releasing the new laptop this year. According to Prosser, that release may happen next month.

The new 13" MacBook Pro is expected to take on the design of the 16" MacBook Pro with its slimmer bezels and Magic Keyboard. If so, the new laptop may actually become the 14" MacBook Pro.

Last week, Prosser made an accurate prediction as to when Apple was going to announce the new iPhone SE.