What you need to know
- Apple is reportedly giving out free AirPods Pro tips.
- They normally cost around $4.
- But you'll need AppleCare+ to get freebies.
Apple appears to be giving away free AirPods Pro replacement tips to people who have taken out AppleCare+. The $29 insurance normally protects against out-of-warranty repairs and damage, perhaps explaining the freebies.
While Apple hasn't made the policy public, multiple members of the MacRumors forums have reported that they received tips with no fee attached. Beyond that of AppleCare+, of course.
I'm not sure if it's an AppleCare+ thing or not but I set up the replacement online and there was no fee. I was under the impression that there will be a cost even with AppleCare+.
If you don't have AppleCare+ you'll need to pay $3.95 to get replacement tips and you can usually walk into any Apple Store to pick some up. If you do have AppleCare+, make sure to mention that when calling in. Hopefully, you won't need to pay.
