Officially introduced in March but long-rumored for months before, Apple TV+ has finally launched after a massive build-up across Cupertino's many product lines, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and of course, tvOS. Consider this your one-stop spot for all things Apple TV+. Let the entertainment begin!

Apple's TV+: Everything you need to know!

What is Apple TV+?

Like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu before it, Apple TV+ is a premium video streaming service featuring original content. In this case, surprise, surprise, it comes from the iPhone maker, which, with this endeavor, hopes to become a force in Hollywood by producing web-based series, films, and documentaries.

At launch, Apple TV+ is offering a limited, but growing, content library. However, the first titles feature some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and many others.

What does Apple TV+ cost?

Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month and allows up to six family members to share the same subscription. New Apple device owners receive a free one-year subscription of Apple TV+. The free subscription must be claimed within three months of activating the new device.

How to sign up for Apple TV+

If you aren't entitled to a free subscription, you can sign up for the service through the TV app on any Apple device or by visiting tv.apple.com. Each new subscription comes with a seven-day free trial.

How to select a TV show and start watching on Apple TV+

If you're familiar with watching content through the Apple TV app, you should have no problem enjoying Apple TV+ content. (Hint: the steps are the same.)

Watching content through your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad:

Tap on the TV app on your mobile device. Click on an Apple TV+ show on your Up Next list. Alternatively, scroll down to What to Watch or one of the other TV and movie sections. Click Play Episode. Alternatively, scroll down and click on the Download cloud to watch the episode offline.

Watching content on Apple TV: