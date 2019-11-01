Officially introduced in March but long-rumored for months before, Apple TV+ has finally launched after a massive build-up across Cupertino's many product lines, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and of course, tvOS. Consider this your one-stop spot for all things Apple TV+. Let the entertainment begin!
- What is Apple TV+?
- What does Apple TV+ cost?
- How to sign up for Apple TV+
- How to select a TV show and start watching on Apple TV+
- How to set parental controls for Apple TV+
- How to pick up and watch on another device
- How to use Family Sharing with Apple TV+
- How to manage or cancel your Apple TV+ subscription
- Troubleshooting Apple TV+
What is Apple TV+?
Like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu before it, Apple TV+ is a premium video streaming service featuring original content. In this case, surprise, surprise, it comes from the iPhone maker, which, with this endeavor, hopes to become a force in Hollywood by producing web-based series, films, and documentaries.
At launch, Apple TV+ is offering a limited, but growing, content library. However, the first titles feature some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and many others.
What does Apple TV+ cost?
Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month and allows up to six family members to share the same subscription. New Apple device owners receive a free one-year subscription of Apple TV+. The free subscription must be claimed within three months of activating the new device.
How to sign up for Apple TV+
If you aren't entitled to a free subscription, you can sign up for the service through the TV app on any Apple device or by visiting tv.apple.com. Each new subscription comes with a seven-day free trial.
How to select a TV show and start watching on Apple TV+
If you're familiar with watching content through the Apple TV app, you should have no problem enjoying Apple TV+ content. (Hint: the steps are the same.)
Watching content through your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad:
- Tap on the TV app on your mobile device.
- Click on an Apple TV+ show on your Up Next list.
- Alternatively, scroll down to What to Watch or one of the other TV and movie sections.
- Click Play Episode.
Alternatively, scroll down and click on the Download cloud to watch the episode offline.
Watching content on Apple TV:
- Tap on the TV app on Apple TV.
- Click on an Apple TV+ show on your Up Next list.
- Alternatively, scroll down to What to Watch or one of the other TV and movie sections.
- Click Play Episode.
Watching content on Mac:
- Open the TV app from your Dock or Applications folder.
- Click on an Apple TV+ show on your Up Next list.
- Alternatively, scroll down to What to Watch or one of the other TV and movie sections.
- Click Play Episode.
Alternatively, you can click Download to save the episode for offline viewing.
Watching content through the web:
- Go to tv.apple.com through your web browser.
- Click Sign In at the top right of the screen.
Log into your account with your Apple ID and password.
- Click Play Next next to the series you wish to watch.
Alternatively, click Go to Show for more series information.
How to set parental controls for Apple TV+
You can set parental controls for Apple TV+ content just as you would for other content. These changes are according to the device.
- How to use Restrictions and Parental Controls for iPhone and iPad
- How to use parental controls on Apple TV
- How to set parental controls on Apple TV app on Mac
Through the web, you can adjust parental controls for Apple TV+ as follows:
- Go to tv.apple.com through your web browser.
- Click Sign In at the top right of the screen.
Log into your account with your Apple ID and password.
- Click on your account at the top right.
- Select Account Settings.
Scroll down, make changes under Parental Controls.
How to use Family Sharing with Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is $4.99 a month, and included in this low price is the ability to share with up to five other family members through Family Sharing.
If you don't use Family Sharing, then Apple TV+ will still cost the same and work with your Apple ID. But the best value is to share your low-cost subscription with five other people.
Once Family Sharing is set up, other people in the Family should be able to access TV+ across all platforms. Launch the Apple TV app, making sure you're logged into your Apple ID on the device.
How to pick up and watch on another device
Apple TV+ has been designed to make it easy for you to watch content across all of your devices. To move back and forth between devices:
- Pause the content on your device.
- On another machine, tap the series under Up Next.
You'll pick up on your new device where you left off on the other.
How to manage or cancel your Apple TV+ subscription
An Apple TV+ subscription is just like any other app subscription across the Apple universe. As such, managing or canceling, your subscription is also the same.
Note: If you have a free one-year subscription to Apple TV+ and cancel it, you can't receive another free subscription at a later date.
Troubleshooting Apple TV+
If you are having issues with Apple TV+, we may suggest the following:
- Try signing out of your Apple ID and then sign back in if there are any download issues.
- Try rebooting or resetting your iPhone or iPad.
- Make sure Family Sharing is properly set up.
