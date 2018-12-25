The Apple Watch is one of our favorite gadgets for fitness, time tracking, messages on the go, and more. (And what's more, it looks great on all wrist sizes — whether you're a 7-year-old first grader or a 76-year-old senior.) If you've just picked up a new Apple Watch, we can help you get it set up, customize it to your liking, and find the best accessories depending on your activities. Let's get started!

What's in the box?

The Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4 include your watch casing (aluminum or stainless steel), strap, a magnetic inductive charger, an AC power adapter, and an introductory pamphlet. The higher-end Series 4 watches feature nicer packaging, but no additional features; the Hermès watches get an additional Orange Sport band. Apple Watch Series 4 review How to set up and pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone

The Apple Watch and iPhone may be two distinctly different pieces of hardware, but one can't exist without the other. When you buy a new Apple Watch, turning it on is only the first step — next comes pairing it with an iPhone. When it comes time to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone, you'll need to use the Apple Watch app for iOS. You should be able to find it pre-installed on your iPhone (or via the App Store, if you've removed it previously). How to set up and pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone Meet watchOS

The latest software iteration from Apple's watchOS team continues the trend of past watchOS releases in helping improve its users' lives. Here's a breakdown of what you can expect from watchOS 5, as well as tips and tricks for Apple's smartwatch operating system! How to navigate watchOS

Customize your Apple Watch face

The Apple Watch is both a gadget and a fashion accessory, and that means interchangeable bands. Apple's bands fit all versions of the company's Apple Watch — whether you own a Series 0, 1, or 2, you'll be able to pair it with a band. Additionally, there are ways to configure non-Apple Watch bands to work with the Apple Watch, pick up third-party options, color-match your lugs, and more. Here's what you need to know! Apple Watch Bands: The ultimate guide Best Apple Watch Accessories