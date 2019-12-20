What you need to know
- Mac Pro can now be upgraded to 8TB of SSD storage.
- Upgrading from the stock 256GB will cost $2,600.
- That's a lot of storage.
Just over a week after Apple put Mac Pro up for order, buyers can now add an 8TB SSD upgrade to their $5,999+ computer. Apple didn't have the storage ready to go on December 10, but it did say that it would come at a later date. That date is today.
Anyone upgrading from the standard 256GB model will have to hand over an additional $2,600 to get 8TB of storage to play with. But if you need to store multiple video assets and projects on the machine at any given time it's probably money well spent.
We don't know why Apple didn't feel that the 8TB option was ready for day one, but it also held two graphics card options back as well. The Radeon Pro W5700X and dual Radeon Pro W5700X GPU options are still unavailable but Apple again says they're coming at some point.
When that will be, we just don't know.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Woolnut Leather Folio offers luxurious protection for your MacBook
Your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air will be snug in this cozy and classy folio. With its vegetable-tanned full-grain Scandinavian leather exterior and soft natural wool interior, your MacBook will be protected in elegant style.
We have good news! Your iPhone can read an Iomega Jaz disk from 1996
Iomega Jaz disks. You remember them, right? If you have any in a drawer somewhere it turns out your iPhone can read them. Who knew?
A disabled ex-employee is suing Apple over claims of unfair dismissal
A former Apple retail employee is suing the company over claims it failed to properly support his disability.
Don't lose important data on your Mac, make sure to back it up!
One of the most important things you should be doing with your Mac is backing up all of its data. Here are some of our favorite solutions for backing up your most important files, should anything ever happen.