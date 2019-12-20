Just over a week after Apple put Mac Pro up for order, buyers can now add an 8TB SSD upgrade to their $5,999+ computer. Apple didn't have the storage ready to go on December 10, but it did say that it would come at a later date. That date is today.

Anyone upgrading from the standard 256GB model will have to hand over an additional $2,600 to get 8TB of storage to play with. But if you need to store multiple video assets and projects on the machine at any given time it's probably money well spent.