President Donald Trump on Friday said Apple won't be given tariff waivers for Mac Pro parts that are produced in China.

Apple will not be given Tariff waiver, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!

Apple had previously asked the Trump administration for relief from the hefty tariffs, but it appears the Cupertino company won't be treated to any special exemptions. It's unclear how and if the tariffs will affect the Mac Pro's overall price. The base model starts at $6,000.

Apple manufactured the 2013 Mac Pro at a factory in Texas, but production was reportedly difficult due to the lack of infrastructure. Production for the new Mac Pro is said to be taking place in China because that's the only source of certain proprietary components.

The new Mac Pro, which features an eight-core Intel Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, and a Radeon Pro 580X video card, is expected to launch later this year.