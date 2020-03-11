Apple has shared a new AirPods Pro ad – called "Snap" – on YouTube and it's going to go down as an instant classic, probably alongside those infamous iPod ads. This one features a woman walking through a city, listening to music on her AirPods Pro. Sounds boring, right?

But it so isn't. During her waltz through busy streets, the woman is seen listening to "The Difference" by Flume feat. Toro y Moi. And when she can, she enables Apple's Active Noise Cancellation mode to get the best from her music. But when she needs to hear what's going on, that's when Transparency mode kicks in.

Just watch it.