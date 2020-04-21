What you need to know
- DigiTimes says that Apple's next AirPods Pro may have been delayed.
- They might not debut until as late as 2021.
- These had previously been pegged by Jon Prosser for a release in September or October.
A report from DigiTimes claims that Apple is "likely to defer" the launch of its new AirPods Pro, perhaps as late as 2021.
According to the piece:
Apple likely to defer new AirPods Pro launch
Apple may have to defer the launch of its new AirPods Pro to the second half of 2020 or even 2021, according to sources at related suppliers.
DigiTimes reported in March that production was resuming on Apple's next AirPods Pro towards the end of Q1 2020. From that report:
Production of an entry-level version of Apple's AirPods device is expected to resume momentum by the end of first quarter or early in the second quarter of 2020, according to upstream component suppliers for TWS devices.
The rumor mill has been swinging back and forth between delayed and on schedule, in part due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on manufacturing.
A recent report from Jon Prosser had alluded to Apple's plans to release a new model of AirPods called 'AirPods X', targeted at the sports/running market and similar to Beats X. He had previously reported that these were pegged for a launch in September/October and that they were "probably what DigiTimes thought was AirPods Pro Lite."
It's possible then that a launch in the second half of 2020 might not be considered a delay unless they were to debut towards November or the holidays. Unless of course, Jon Prosser was factoring in the delay in his prediction. Certainly, we can estimate that Apple's new AirPods, whether they are called the Pro, X, or something else, will not debut until at least September. This latest DigiTimes report might even indicate they may not appear this year at all.
Stunning new iPhone 12 leaks video shows off smaller notch concept
EverythingApplePro has brought recent iPhone 12 leaks regarding a smaller notch to life in this stunning new video.
The App Store, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music come to more countries
Apple this morning announced that it has expanded its services to multiple new countries around the globe.
Watch this dongle flex allow a Mac Pro to work with 3 ancient Mac displays
The Pro Display XDR isn't Apple's first obscenely costly monitor. Watch some of the others be hooked up to a Mac Pro.
Check out these weirdly adorable AirPods cases
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.