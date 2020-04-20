What you need to know
- Apple's AirPods Pro may be due a refresh.
- The company will reportedly hold off until the 2nd half of 2020.
- And that's at the earliest.
Apple won't refresh its AirPods Pro wireless earbuds until later in 2020, according to a teased DigiTimes report. A more lengthy report is expected to arrive tomorrow.
According to the teaser, Apple will "likely defer" the launch of new AirPods Pro until the second half of 2020 at the earliest. It's also possible we will have to wait as long as 2021 according to "sources at related suppliers".
We've recently heard news of new AirPods arriving as soon as next month, but they'll be a replacement for the standard earbuds. AirPods Pro haven't had a refresh since they were first released in October 2019.
All of Apple's 2020 plans are now up in the air given the coronavirus pandemic. Not only is that impacting Apple's supply chain but the company must also decide whether the market will bear such a move. After all, how large is the market for $250 earbuds right now?
