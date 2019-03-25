Apple's TV+: Everything you need to know!

Apple has unveiled its brand new streaming service, Apple TV+, which is set to offer up a slate of original, Apple-produced content. Here's everything you need to know.

Just what is Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is Apple's new service that offers up originally-produced TV and movie content from Apple. Content is produced by the likes of Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams, Octavia Spencer, and Reese Witherspoon. Apple's push is to make Apple TV+ the premier destination for high-quality story-telling.

What sort of content is available on Apple TV+?

Apple is producing a number of original series and films, such as Amazing Stories from Steven Spielberg's Amblin Entertainment, The Morning Show starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and See, starring Jason Mamoa and Alfre Woodard.

How to I watch content from this service?

You can watch Apple TV+ in the TV app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, and on Smart TVs, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV devices. You don't need an Apple device to use the service.

In what regions is Apple's TV+ launching?

Including the United States, Apple TV+ will launch in more than 100 countries later this year.

How much will the service cost?

Apple hasn't announced pricing for Apple TV+ at this time.

When will the service be available?

Apple TV+ will launch in Fall 2019.

What do you think?

What do you think of Apple's new streaming service? Let us know in the comments.