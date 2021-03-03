Best Covers for Cricut Machines iMore 2021

Whether you have a Cricut Explore Air 2, a Cricut Maker, or a Cricut Joy, it's an investment you'll want to protect. A nice cover can keep it looking great for years to come, so it's something to consider when you're choosing Cricut accessories. While the Explore Air 2 and Maker are the same size and can use the same size cover, you'll need a different size cover for the Cricut Joy.

Best all-around : HOMEST Dust Cover with Back Pockets Staff Pick This simple cover for your Cricut Explore Air 2 or Cricut Maker has velcro on the bottom to hold it in place and three pockets in the back for your favorite tools and accessories. Choose from several colors and patterns. $14 at Amazon Joy-sized : HOMEST Dust Cover for Cricut Joy Like its bigger sibling, this Cricut Joy cover has three pockets to hold your smaller tools and accessories. It also comes in several different colors. If you own more than one machine, it would be fun to get matching covers. From $7 at Amazon Tote bag and cover : CACTIYE Carrying Bag Compatible with Cricut Explore Air and Maker Can't decide between a carrying tote bag and a simple cover? Get both. The CACTYIYE Carrying Bag has lots of pockets for all of your essentials on the go, plus it comes with a slim cover to use at home. Choose from several color combinations. $23 at Amazon Lots of color options : Yarwo Dust Cover with Back Pockets Compatible with Cricut Explore Air 2, Cricut Maker This simple canvas cover comes in lots of colorful patterns. Velcro on the bottom holds it in place, and pockets on the back hold your tools and accessories. $14 at Amazon Clear choice : Sew3more Dust Cover Cricut Maker & Cricut Explore Air 2 You can find some truly unique covers for Cricut machines on Etsy, like this clear vinyl and fabric cover that allows you to see your machine even while it's in place. $22 at Etsy Window to Joy : Yarwo Dust Cover Compatible with Cricut Joy Machine This Cricut Joy-sized cover comes in several options, including this quilted teal number that matches the Joy and shows it off with a clear window in the front. It also has accessory pockets for your favorite tools. $10 at Amazon

The best covers for Cricut machines for you

A good cover protects your Cricut machine from dust and whatever else might come its way. Pockets for your favorite Cricut tools and accessories are also nice to have. You also want your cover to match your decor, so it's great that all of the options listed here come in multiple colorways.

If you just need a simple cover, I'd go for the HOMEST Dust Cover, which comes in both machine sizes. If you have both a Cricut Maker/Explore Air 2 and a Cricut Joy, you can even get matching covers.

It's also worth considering the CACTIYE Carrying Bag Compatible with Cricut Explore Air and Maker, which is a bag for taking your machine on the go that comes with a cover to use at home. Speaking of taking your Cricut machine on the go, the Cricut Joy is made for travel, so Cricut Joy totes are handy.