Best Mac Toolkit iMore 2019

Over the years, it has become increasingly more challenging to do our repairs on Apple products, including Mac. If you're the type of person that still wants to get your hands dirty and fix your computer, consider the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, which is a great all-in-one solution. We've included other toolkits worth considering depending on your needs.

When a new Apple product arrives, iFixit is ready to snap it open and tell the world what's inside. For many of its teardowns, the company relies on this trusted toolkit, which it developed over five years using the data from thousands of repair models. Designed and manufactured by iFixit, the Pro Tech Toolkit, is ideally suited for every DIYer, fixer, hobbyist, hacker, and yes, professional, on the planet. It includes a 64 Bit Driver Kit and lots of other goodies, including an Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Small Suction Cup, 3x iFixit Opening Tool, iFixit Opening Picks x6, Nylon Tipped Reverse Tweezers, Angled ESD Tweezers, Blunt ESD Tweezers, Spudger, Halberd Spudger, Metal Spudger, Jimmy, Magnetic Pad, and Tool Roll. We offer nothing but praise for the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, which is priced right given its many parts. On Amazon, some have complained the bits wear out quickly with this kit. Comments like this are in the minority, however. Pros: Good choice for different types of users

Created based on five years of research

Lots of useful parts

Great price Cons: Some say the bits break easily

Best Premium: Rosewill Tool Kit RTK-146

The Rosewill toolkit comes with a cable cutter, hammer, brush, tape, flashlight, anti-static tag, reversible ratch handle, and much more. It's ideally suited for those who want to get inside and manage your computer, smartphone, office equipment, and everything else in between. The 146-piece set comes with a hard case, so your pieces are always protected when not in use. One of our biggest complaints about this kit is that it might be too big, but it might be just enough for you. Pros: 146 pieces

Hardcase Cons: Pricey

More than you need?

Best Starter: iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit

When it comes to computer repair, it's better to begin slow and buy an inexpensive starter kit. The iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit features bits and precision tools to handle things like screen breaks and battery swaps. It's also the right choice for those looking to service non-techie items like doorknobs, home appliances, eyeglasses, and more. The biggest negative: Once you want to take your computer repair knowledge to a new level, you'll need another kit. Pros: Great price

Multiple uses Cons: Essential parts only

Best Extensive: *iFixit Manta Driver Kit *

The iFixit Manta Driver Kit features 114 pieces along with a lid that doubles as a sorting tray. It includes the company's 1/4-inch drive and 4mm drive premium aluminum screwdriver handles with magnetic bit sockets, knurled grips, and swivel tops — plus 112 precision driver bits. If you've purchased other kits only to discover the bits you need are missing, you'll probably find them here. Before buying, make sure it matches your needs. Beyond this, the kit is also missing tools found on other kits — something else to keep in mind. Pros: 112 bits

Dual-use sorting tray

Pieces not found in other kits Cons: Limited use