Over the years, it has become increasingly more challenging to do our repairs on Apple products, including Mac. If you're the type of person that still wants to get your hands dirty and fix your computer, consider the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, which is a great all-in-one solution. We've included other toolkits worth considering depending on your needs.

Best Overall: iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

iFixit Pro Tech ToolkitSource: Amazon

When a new Apple product arrives, iFixit is ready to snap it open and tell the world what's inside. For many of its teardowns, the company relies on this trusted toolkit, which it developed over five years using the data from thousands of repair models.

Designed and manufactured by iFixit, the Pro Tech Toolkit, is ideally suited for every DIYer, fixer, hobbyist, hacker, and yes, professional, on the planet. It includes a 64 Bit Driver Kit and lots of other goodies, including an Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Small Suction Cup, 3x iFixit Opening Tool, iFixit Opening Picks x6, Nylon Tipped Reverse Tweezers, Angled ESD Tweezers, Blunt ESD Tweezers, Spudger, Halberd Spudger, Metal Spudger, Jimmy, Magnetic Pad, and Tool Roll.

We offer nothing but praise for the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit, which is priced right given its many parts. On Amazon, some have complained the bits wear out quickly with this kit. Comments like this are in the minority, however.

Pros:

  • Good choice for different types of users
  • Created based on five years of research
  • Lots of useful parts
  • Great price

Cons:

  • Some say the bits break easily

Best Overall

iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit

The best solution for most people

The toolkit comes highly recommended because it includes only the pieces you're most likely to need.

Best Premium: Rosewill Tool Kit RTK-146

Rosewill Tool Kit RTK-146Source: Amazon

The Rosewill toolkit comes with a cable cutter, hammer, brush, tape, flashlight, anti-static tag, reversible ratch handle, and much more. It's ideally suited for those who want to get inside and manage your computer, smartphone, office equipment, and everything else in between. The 146-piece set comes with a hard case, so your pieces are always protected when not in use. One of our biggest complaints about this kit is that it might be too big, but it might be just enough for you.

Pros:

  • 146 pieces
  • Hardcase

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • More than you need?

Best Premium

Rosewill Tool Kit RTK-146

For tech enthusiasts

You're likely to find all the parts you need in this impressive toolkit that's also a bit expensive.

Best Starter: iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit

iFixit Essential Electronics ToolkitSource: Amazon

When it comes to computer repair, it's better to begin slow and buy an inexpensive starter kit. The iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit features bits and precision tools to handle things like screen breaks and battery swaps. It's also the right choice for those looking to service non-techie items like doorknobs, home appliances, eyeglasses, and more.

The biggest negative: Once you want to take your computer repair knowledge to a new level, you'll need another kit.

Pros:

  • Great price
  • Multiple uses

Cons:

  • Essential parts only

Best Starter

iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit

Begin something new

The Essential Electronics Toolkit is for computer repair beginners and a great addition to any home.

Best Extensive: *iFixit Manta Driver Kit *

iFixit Manta Driver KitSource: Amazon

The iFixit Manta Driver Kit features 114 pieces along with a lid that doubles as a sorting tray. It includes the company's 1/4-inch drive and 4mm drive premium aluminum screwdriver handles with magnetic bit sockets, knurled grips, and swivel tops — plus 112 precision driver bits.

If you've purchased other kits only to discover the bits you need are missing, you'll probably find them here. Before buying, make sure it matches your needs. Beyond this, the kit is also missing tools found on other kits — something else to keep in mind.

Pros:

  • 112 bits
  • Dual-use sorting tray
  • Pieces not found in other kits

Cons:

  • Limited use

Best Extensive

iFixit Manta Driver Kit

So many bits

Consider this kit when you're out of options when it comes to tool bits. The ones you need are probably here.

Bottom line

When you're in the market for a toolkit, you want to buy one that has the pieces you need but isn't overkill. The iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit is our favorite because of its price and attention to detail. You won't get more than you need.

The kit includes a 64 Bit Driver Kit and other pieces, making it an excellent choice for every DIYer, fixer, hobbyist, hacker, and professional. Parts include an Anti-Static Wrist Strap, Angled ESD Tweezers, BSpudger, Halberd Spudger, and much more.

If you've decided to fix your own Mac or another tech device, you can't go wrong with the iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit.

