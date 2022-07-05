Best printers for Mac iMore 2022

As much as our lives are immersed in digital documentation, there are still times when we need to print something, whether it's a document, an application, or a photo. Especially in busy office spaces, a quality printer is a must. When you need to revert to paper documentation, these are the all-around best Mac printers.

No ink cartridges : Epson EcoTank ET-3710 Staff Favorite This printer comes with some impressive features, including a color display, wired and wireless networking, and voice-activated printing for Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Epson handles ink differently, as it does away with ink cartridges and uses low-cost replacement ink bottles. Right now, this is our favorite printer for Mac, including the all-new Mac Studio. $427 at Amazon Small but mighty : Brother DCPL2520DW Wireless Compact Multifunction Laser Printer and Copier If you want to print many pages fast but don't have the desk landscape for a large printer, Brother's DCPL2520DW is the model for you. It prints 36 pages per minute in black-and-white and has a 2.7-inch color touchscreen menu panel, but the base only takes up about as much space as a pad of legal paper. $428 at Amazon Multi-user equipped : Canon Maxify If you've got a lot of people in your household (or office) that need to print a lot, Maxify will ease your paper-replacing burden with a two-tray setup. You can fit up to 500 sheets at once, so you don't have to refill as often. $156 at Amazon

$169 at Walmart Office workhorse : Brother MFC-J6930DW All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer For actual office productivity, you'll want to go pro with something that can print multiple sizes of paper directly from the glass screen, as well as from mobile devices. The Business Smart Pro also supports faxing for you old-timers. $515 at Amazon 6-color printer : Canon TS8320 All In One Wireless Color Printer For full-color printing, Canon's TS8320 is what you want. It's got a six-color individual ink system for the best quality full-color printing you can get for your home. It also supports wireless printing, photo printing, and external SD Card storage support. $450 at Walmart Budget option : HP DeskJet 2732 Wireless All-in-One Compact Color Inkjet Printer HP's OfficeJet is the perfect low-maintenance, low-cost option if you need a basic printer in your home for those rare occasions when you'd like to print out an application or a coupon for pizza. You can print in a variety of sizes (including envelopes) and in color or black-and-white. $75 at Amazon

$50 at Walmart

Which printer should you choose?

Our choice for the best Mac printer goes to the Epson EcoTank ET-3710 because of its great versatility. Not only do you get a serviceable printer, but you also get one that is efficient with how it handles ink with its unique replacement system. They don't use ink cartridges. Instead, they use low-cost replacement bottles that are easily refillable – this is a huge convenience.

If you don't have the coin to shell out for our top choice, then the budget-friendly HP DeskJet 2732 is for you. It's good enough at handling day-to-day printing, scanning, and copying. Plus, it can also print from your iPhone without issue, thanks to AirPrint support. We can't forget to mention HP's Instant Ink program which saves you a ton of money when replacing your cartridges.

While these are the best all-around printers for Mac, there are dozens of fantastic models out there, whether you're looking specifically for laser printers or AirPrint printers, there's something perfect for everyone.