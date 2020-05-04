Best Star Wars Lego sets iMore 2020

If there's any brand that goes perfectly with Lego, it's Star Wars. All of those futuristic spacecraft and droids look super sharp when constructed out of Lego bricks. The company recognizes the perfection of this union and so has released hundreds of Star Wars Lego sets, each one cooler than the last. It took a lot of research, but we sifted through the possibilities and these are the best of Lego + Star Wars, depending on your skill level and preferences.

The Force of the Lego

Are you ready to start building? It's not easy to decide on a Lego Star Wars set when all of them are so neat, but we love the Death Star Lego the most. It's a realistic representation of the infamous battle station with so many details, movie scene sets, and it includes over 15 mini-figures of favorite characters.

If that one's a little too intense for your taste, try a simpler set like Yoda's Starfighter or the mini Millenium Falcon. Serious Lego Star Wars enthusiasts, on the other hand, may prefer a huge, ultra-detailed build like the Ultimate Millennium Falcon. Really, any of these very cool sets will be a great addition to your Star Wars collection. Happy shopping, and may the Force be with you.