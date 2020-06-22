At WWDC, Apple just announced some big features coming to AirPods and AirPods Pro starting with Automatic Switching. With automatic switching, You will be able to switch from one device to another ... you guessed it ... automatically. If you're listening to music on your iPhone, and decide to start watching a movie on your Mac, you can automatically switch. If you're working on your iPad and get a phone call, you can automatically switch your AirPods to your iPhone.
AirPods Pro is getting a special update with spatial audio. With spatial audio, you'll be able to listen to movies in AirPods Pro with a true surround sound experience. We're not just talking about hearing a car move from the left to the right side, but AirPods Pro will even recognize which position your head moves, so if you turn to the left or the right, the audio will adjust to this new movement. Spatial audio uses the accelerometer to remap the sound field around you. It adjusts to your head position and your device movement.
We're updating the details on new features coming to AirPods live. More to come!
We are grateful to Setapp for sponsoring our coverage of WWDC 2020. The content of this article reflects solely our own editorial opinion.
Just the top 10 iOS games rake in more than $13 million in daily revenue
The App Store can be a difficult place to make money. Unless you're one of the top ten games in the entire marketplace, it seems.
Review: AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank is all you need on the go
AUKEY's Wireless Charging Power Bank has a kickstand, so you can watch videos while you charge your iPhone wirelessly. Plus, charge two other devices via USB-A and a USB-C ports at the same time.
David Cicilline emphasizes antitrust subpoenas are a last resort
The chair of the house antitrust committee has told Bloomberg he hopes and expects Tim Cook will testify voluntarily but says it will collect the evidence and witnesses it needs through subpoenas if necessary.
What’s on iMore’s desk for WWDC
Just because we're not attending WWDC in person, doesn't mean we won't have our most important tech at our fingertips.