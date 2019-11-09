Eagle-eyed fans have spotted that international DJ and Producer Calvin Harris is already in possession of the new Mac Pro, after he posted a video of his studio on Instagram.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Harris posted a series of videos to his Instagram story teasing a new track he seems to be working on.

In two of the videos, however, you can clearly see Apple's brand new Mac Pro in plain sight on his studio floor. (I mean, come on Calvin, at least put it on a desk... show some respect!)