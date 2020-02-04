What you need to know
- Bob Al-Greene is senior illustrator at Mashable.
- He's been drawing amazing pictures of AirPods turned into starships.
- They're more awesome than you'd dare hope.
Just when you didn't think AirPods could get any cooler, someone comes up with a way to do exactly that. Like illustrator Bob Al-Greene who's been drawing AirPods as starships over on Twitter.
There are currently three different drawings that look amazing, with two of them featuring the AirPods Charging Case.
I wanted to draw a spaceship based on my AirPods case so here it is pic.twitter.com/diGhq4F8EB— Bob Al-Greene 👓 (@BobAlGreene) January 29, 2020
Just look at these drawings! I mean, if someone made a case that looked anything like these I'd so buy one.
Did another #AirPods case spaceship 🚀 pic.twitter.com/R25CpURing— Bob Al-Greene 👓 (@BobAlGreene) January 31, 2020
But it's the AirPod earbud that's my personal favorite!
I drew another spaceship using the #AirPods shape and design as a base. This one's a liiiiittle more overtly #StarWars, too. What would you call this, a Pod Wing? pic.twitter.com/CtlgEEEfke— Bob Al-Greene 👓 (@BobAlGreene) February 3, 2020
Be sure to give Bob Al-Greene a follow on Twitter, just in case there are more drawings to come!





