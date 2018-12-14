Cloud storage can be very convenient and valuable no matter if you're just using it for your own personal needs or for your business, but it can be difficult properly integrate it into your workflow without dealing with multiple apps or windows cluttering up your workspace.

image

iMore Digital Offers has an elegant solution for you with his great deal on CloudMounter for Mac which lets you mount popular cloud storage services such as Dropbox and Google Drive as local disks on your computer's hard drive — that means they'll always be accessible with their own icons right on your desktop.

CloudMounter lets you use your cloud service as if it were hosted on your computer, letting you manage all your cloud storage directly through Finder. It's also available for PCs (if you're into that sort of thing) and you'll get lifetime access for just $19.

That's 57% off the regular price which is a great deal for a program that's really going to make life easier when managing files between your computer and the cloud. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to increase the convenience of using cloud storage on your Mac!

See at iMore Digital Offers