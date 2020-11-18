This could be what your next pair of AirPods looks like

What you need to know
- Apple is expected to launch refreshed AirPods within the next few months.
- This concept shows what they could look like.
Apple is expected to launch revised AirPods as soon as the first few months of next year and rumors have them looking similar to AirPods Pro. It's difficult to really visualize things like this. though – that's why concept images can be so great.
The team at AppleDsign has shared a new image to Instagram that shows what they think the new AirPods will look like come refresh time. And it's fair to say that they look pretty good!
The AirPods Pro-like design is easy to see here, although there's no space for the removable ear tips that we've also seen rumored in recent months. Despite the similarities, the updated AirPods – AirPods 3, if we're counting – don't expect these things to cost anywhere near AirPods Pro money.
What do you think to this new concept? Let us know in the comments – would you upgrade to these?
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
iPhone 12 MagSafe Duo Charger doesn't support 15W charging
Apple has updated the product page for its upcoming MagSafe Duo charger to confirm the device won't charge your iPhone at 15W. Instead, it will support a maximum of 14W, but only with a very expensive adapter.
Moment's RTRO app gains a gorgeous 'Instant Film' photo feature
The updated RTRO app now lets people create gorgeous "Instant Film" photos on top of the already great video work it does.
Make your AirPods charging case personal with one of these custom stickers!
We love AirPods, but everyone seems to have a pair now. Why not make yours stand out with some cool stickers? Here are some of our favorites that we've found!