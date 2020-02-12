A report from DigiTimes suggests that Apple may be working on a 'Lite' version of its AirPods Pro.

According to the report:

Apple is mulling shifting more assembly orders for its new models slated for launch in the first half of 2020 to factories in Taiwan mainly to diversify production risks associated with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to industry sources. Apple, maintaining partnerships with supply chains in both Taiwan and China, may have its Taiwanese partners handle more production of new-generation ‌iPad‌, ‌Apple Watch‌, AirPod Pro Lite and ‌iMac‌ devices to be released later, as the epidemic has raised risks of raw materials supply shortages and shipments disruptions arising from uncertain resumption of normal operations at components suppliers and assembly plants in China, the sources said.

There's no further reference to this 'AirPod Pro Lite' device in terms of either pricing or potential specifications. Apple's AirPods Pro have proven to be massively popular since their release in October, however, it is isn't immediately clear how Apple could tailor its AirPods Pro to make them 'Lite' (and presumably cheaper), without sacrificing any of the features that make them 'Pro' in the first place. That is unless 'Lite' refers to a reduced form-factor or lighter weight, but they aren't exactly large and heavy to begin with... The other option, of course, is that by AirPods Pro Lite, DigiTimes actually just means AirPods, as in Apple's normal AirPods that are decidedly not 'Pro'. Those would be the third iteration of Apple's original wireless audio innovation.

