When Apple announced the 2019 Mac Pro it confirmed that there would be a version specifically designed to be mounted in racks in data centers. Attention immediately turned to the team at MacStadium, a company that has buildings full of Macs that you can use remotely. And they have a new Mac Pro to play with.

MacStadium VP Brian Stucki is usually a good bet for some new Mac Pro hotness, and he's back sharing news of the company's latest arrival – a rack-mounted Mac Pro.

Exciting day in the @MacStadium data centers. One of these things is not like the others… pic.twitter.com/uiDB9FJbnD — Brian Stucki (@brianstucki) January 20, 2020

He also commented on the machine itself, noting that "the rails are so simple to install and are as smooth as a brand new tub of butter." That'll be music to the ears of anyone who has fought to get a server into a rack before. Trust me, it can be one of the most frustrating things you'll come across.

