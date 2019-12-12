Apple made the new Mac Pro available to order on December 10 and now it seems that there's a chance people will receive theirs soon. At least one is now slated to arrive on December 16.

That order belongs to MacStadium's Brian Stucki (via MacRumors). The order is now arriving earlier than Apple originally estimated when he placed his order. Delivery times have now stretched out as far as January 8 depending on the configuration you order.