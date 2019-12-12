Mac ProSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Some Mac Pro orders are shipping.
  • At least one order has shipped sooner than expected.
  • Orders were opened up on December 10.

Apple made the new Mac Pro available to order on December 10 and now it seems that there's a chance people will receive theirs soon. At least one is now slated to arrive on December 16.

That order belongs to MacStadium's Brian Stucki (via MacRumors). The order is now arriving earlier than Apple originally estimated when he placed his order. Delivery times have now stretched out as far as January 8 depending on the configuration you order.

Mac Pro shipmentSource: MacRumors

It seems that Stucki ordered the 12-core model with 96GB of RAM. That's a strong configuration and sure to be super quick when it arrives.

The Mac Pro starts at $5,999 but as we've already found, it isn't too difficult to get the overall price to more than $50,000. And that's before you consider the fact that you'll need a monitor as well. If you throw in a Pro Display XDR, starting at $4,999, things reallty start to get extreme.

