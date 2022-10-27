Pokémon Go: Hoopa (Unbound) raid guide

Hoopa (Unbound) has arrived in new Elite Raids in Pokémon Go. This is one of the most challenging raids yet, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add Hoopa to your team!

Who is Hoopa (Unbound) in Pokémon Go?

Hoopa, the Mischief Pokémon and the Djinn Pokémon is a Mythical Pokémon from Gen VI. Capable of changing formes, its Confined forme is a Psychic and Ghost type, while its Unbound forme is a Psychic and Dark type. While both formes can transport things, Pokémon, and people through its rings, legends say Unbound Hoopa can bend dimensions.



In Pokémon Go, both formes of Hoopa are incredibly useful; however, it was initially limited to one per account and only for players who completed a limited Timed Research line. On top of that, it also cost a lot of candy and Stardust to change formes. Now, Hoopa (Unbound) has come to new Elite Raids, so players can battle and capture more. We have everything you need to know to beat Hoopa (Unbound) and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for all the Hoopa (Unbound) raids!

Mega Counters

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Hoopa (Unbound), focusing on both of its weaknesses: Bug and Fairy. However, the vast majority of top counters in this raid are Bug type, so that should be your first choice.

Mega Scizor

The absolute best counter for Hoopa (Unbound) is Mega Scizor. This Bug and Steel type resists Psychic type damage and has no weaknesses Hoopa can exploit. If you're bringing Mega Scizor to this fight, it should know Fury Cutter and X-Scissor and since it's a Bug type, you won't have to worry about coordinating with the rest of your raid party to make the most of its same type Mega Boost.

Mega Beedrill

If you don't have enough Scizor Mega Energy, Mega Beedrill also performs well in this raid. It's a Poison and Bug type, meaning it takes super effective damage from Psychic type moves, so you'll want to have extra Potions and Revives to keep it in the fight. Bug Bite and X-Scissor are the moves you'll want your Mega Beedrill to know when facing Hoopa.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Absol with Snarl and Megahorn

Mega Alakazam with Counter and Dazzling Gleam

Top counters

Hoopa (Unbound) is a Psychic and Dark type with access to Psychic, Dark, and Ghost type moves. Its weaknesses include Bug and Fairy type; however, Bug is a double weakness, so that is what you should focus your team on.

Vikavolt

Relatively new to Pokémon Go, Alolan native Vikavolt is the top standard counter for Hoopa (Unbound). It's an Electric and Bug type, so it has no relevant weaknesses or resistances in this raid. While it's new to the game, the Vikavolt line was boosted in the recent Bug Out! event and is fairly common, so there's a good chance you already have one. The best moveset for Vikavolt is Bug Bite and X-Scissor.

Yanmega

Another great counter for Hoopa is the Sinnoh Stone evolution Yanmega. As a Bug and Flying type, it brings no notable resistances or weaknesses to this fight. Yanmega is very easily obtained, evolving from a common Gen II Pokémon, so most active players already have at least one powered up. If you're bringing Yanmega to this raid, it should know Bug Bite and Bug Buzz.

Genesect

A Mythical fossil Pokémon from the Unova region, Genesect is a great counter for Hoopa (Unbound). It's a Bug and Steel type like Scizor, so it resists Psychic type damage and has no weaknesses relevant to this fight. Unlike some other Mythicals in Pokémon Go, Genesect has had several runs in raids, so most active players have added it to their roster. Fury Cutter and X-Scissor are the moves your Genesect should know.

Pheromosa

Another excellent counter is one of the Legendary Ultra Beasts of Alola, Pheromosa. As a Bug and Fighting type, it resists Dark type damage, but is weak against Psychic type moves. Unfortunately, Pheromosa has been limited to a handful of Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events, so many players have never even seen one. If you're one of the lucky players to have one, it should know Bug Bite and Bug Buzz for this raid.

Pinsir

Originally encountered in the Kanto region of Gen I, Pinsir is our next top counter. It's a pure Bug type so it has no useful resistances here, but it's also not weak to any of Hoopa's attacks. Having been in the game since day one and not needing to be evolved, most players have already caught a few Pinsir. Bug Bite and X-Scissor are its best moves for this raid.

Scizor

While its Mega and Shadow variants perform better, standard Scizor is still a great choice for this raid. It's also a Steel and Bug type, giving it a resistance to Psychic type moves. Scizor is also readily available needing only 50 candy and a Metal Coat to evolve. If you're bringing Scizor to this fight, it should know Fury Cutter and X-Scissor.

Escalavier

Gen V's Escalavier performs great against Hoopa (Unbound). It's also a Bug and Steel type, so it resists Psychic type damage. Although Escavalier initially costs a whopping 200 candy to evolve, it is one of the few Pokémon that benefit from Trade Evolution so powering it up should be easy. Bug Bite and Megahorn are the moves your Escavalier should know in this fight.

Golisopod

Alolan native Golisopod is our next top counter for Hoopa. This Bug and Water type won't take super effective damage from any of the Djinn Pokémon's attacks, but it doesn't resist any of them either. Golisopod is relatively new to Go and it's expensive to evolve, but its line has been featured in eggs, raids, and an event, so there's a good chance you already have one. Fury Cutter is the fast move your Golisopod should know and X-Scissor is the best charged move.

Scyther

While its evolution Scizor is better, Scyther also performs well against Hoopa (Unbound). As a Flying and Bug type, it has no relevant weaknesses or resistances, but it's been in the game since day one, so most players have encountered it many times. Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz are the best moves for Scyther in this raid, but X-Scissor also works if you don't have the legacy move or Elite TM to spare.

Durant

Last but not least is Gen V's Durant. This Bug and Steel type resists Psychic type damage and has no weaknesses Hoopa can take advantage of. Although Durant is a Regional Exclusive Pokémon limited to the Americas and Africa, there have been several events where it was available worldwide, so most active players have had the chance to catch it. Bug Bite and X-Scissor are the moves you want your Durant to know.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Accelgor with Infestation and Bug Buzz

Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

Leavanny with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Kartana with Razor Leaf and X-Scissor

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Bug) and Giga Impact

Galvantula with Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz

Crustle with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Buzzwole with Counter and Fell Stinger

Samurott with Fury Cutter and Megahorn

Bisharp with Snarl and X-Scissor

Scolipede with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Togekiss with Hidden Power (Bug) and Dazzling Gleam

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) with Quick Attack and Play Rough

Xurkitree with Thunder Shock and Dazzling Gleam

Xerneas with Tackle and Megahorn

Vespiqueen with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Shadow counters

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Scyther with Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Megahorn

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Bug) and Brave Bird

Shadow Venomoth with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Note: Although there aren't many Shadow counters for this raid, Shadow Scizor, Shadow Pinsir, and Shadow Scyther outperform every other counter except Mega Scizor, so you'll definitely want to include them on your team if you have any of them.

More details

Hoopa (Unbound) is one of the most challenging raids yet with top level players struggling to beat it with fewer than four players; however, as an Elite Raid, there is a 24 hour notice period to gather your party. Keep in mind that Remote Raid Passes cannot be used, so you'll have to coordinate with local friends on this one.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Windy Weather will boost Hoopa's Psychic type moves

Fog will boost its Dark and Ghost type moves

Rain will boost your Bug type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Fairy type counters

Don’t miss your chance to catch Hoopa (Unbound) in Pokémon Go!

Hoopa (Unbound) raids are few and far between so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!