Pokémon Go: Psychic Spectacular event guide

The Season of Light is here and with it, the Psychic Spectacular event has returned to Pokémon Go. This year will see the debut of Mega Alakazam and Shiny Elgyem, as well as a Deoxys Raid Day. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to really make the most of this event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

A recurring event in Pokémon Go, the Psychic Spectacular is a week long celebration of Psychic type Pokémon. This year will see the debut of Mega Alakazam in Mega Raids, and any Alakazam caught or evolved during the event will know the event exclusive move: Psychic. Shiny Elgyem will make its debut, and on Sunday, players can enjoy a Deoxys Raid Day featuring all four formes of the Mythical DNA Pokémon with increased Shiny rates.

When is the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go?

The Psychic Spectacular event runs from Tuesday, September 6 through Monday, September 12, 2022.

Note: Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

During the Psychic Spectacular event, players can encounter the following Pokémon more often in the wild:

Abra*

Kadabra

Slowpoke*

Drowzee*

Natu*

Ralts*

Kirlia

Spoink*

Munna*

Woobat*

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem*

Eggs

(Image credit: Niantic)

Players can hatch the following Pokémon from 7KM eggs collected during the Psychic Spectacular event:

Smoochum*

Wynaut*

Chingling

Raids

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Psychic Spectacular event, players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids:

Field Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Psychic Spectacular event, players can spin PokéStops and gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks to earn encounters with the following Pokémon:

Hypno

Baltoy*

Chimecho*

Elgyem*

Special Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

During the Psychic Spectacular event, players can complete a limited Special Research line focused on making Curveball Throws to earn encounters with Elgyem.

Clefairy Commotion

(Image credit: Niantic)

On Saturday evening, from 6PM to 9PM local time, players can take part in a Clefairy Commotion. In preparation for the full moon, Clefairy will see increased spawn and Shiny rates.

Deoxys Raid Day

(Image credit: Niantic)

On Sunday, September 11 from 2PM to 5PM local time, players can take part in a Deoxys Raid Day mini event. All four formes of Deoxys will take over raids and have increased Shiny rates. Players can also spin PokéStops for five additional daily raid passes.

Questions about the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about the Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go? Will you be trying to catch Shiny Elgyem? Or are you going to be focusing on completing as many raids as possible? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon go guides, so you too can become a Pokémon Master!