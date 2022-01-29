This means you may have to tailor your counter teams a bit depending on the forme you're facing. This guide is focused on the Attack forme, but in case you were wondering what its other three forms look like:

One of the most unusual Pokémon, Deoxys was formed by the mutation of an alien virus in space. It takes for different formes: Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed. Each forme has a different shape and different stats, but they're all the same type and the same basic colors.

The DNA Pokémon, Deoxys is coming back to raids in Pokémon Go. One of the oddest Mythical Pokémon out there, Deoxys has four different formes, each requiring a different strategy to beat. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on this Raid and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What are the best counters for Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

A pure Psychic type, Deoxys takes increased damage from Bug, Ghost, and Dark type attacks. Its Attack forme is capable of dealing Psychic, Poison, Dark, and Electric type damage. While there are Mega Evolved Pokémon for each of its type weaknesses, this forme of Deoxys is best challenged with Dark based teams.

Mega Houndoom

Source: The Pokémon Company

Best of the best, Mega Houndoom should be your first choice if at all possible for this raid. As a Dark and Fire type, it resist Attack forme Deoxy's Psychic and Dark type attacks, while having no weaknesses it can exploit. Snarl and Foul Play are the ideal moves for Mega Houndoom here. While it's less important to coordinate with your raid party on this particular Deoxys, Mega Houndoom will boost other Dark types on the field.

Mega Absol

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you don't have enough Mega Houndoom Energy, Mega Absol performs great in this raid as well. A pure Dark type, it also resists Psychic and Dark type damage and has no weaknesses Deoxys can take advantage of. Snarl and Dark Pulse is the ideal moveset for Mega Absol in this fight.

Giratina (Origin forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Sinnoh region Legenday, Giratina is another great counter for Deoxys, but specifically its Origin Forme. Giratina's Origin forme hasn't been available quite as often as its Altered forme, but they do use the same Candy. As a Ghost and Dragon type, it resists Electric and Poison type damage, but it takes super effective damage from Dark type moves. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Giratina to know.

Mega Gyarados

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although it doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Houndoom or Mega Absol, Mega Gyarados is still a great choice to lead your team. As a Dark and Water type, it will take increased damage from Deoxys's Electric type move, but resists its Dark and Psychic type moves. Bite and Crunch are the best moveset for this Raid, and if you can coordinate with the rest of the Raid party, it will boost other Dark types on the field.

Darkrai

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Gen IV Pokémon, Darkrai might look like a Ghost, but it's actually a Dark type, and despite being a Mythical Pokémon, it's seen widespread availability. It resists Deoxys's Psychic type attacks and for other Formes, it resists Dark type, but is weak to Fighting type. If you're bringing Darkrai to this Raid, you'll want it to know Snarl and Dark Pulse. Shadow Ball can also work, but won't benefit from the Dark type Mega Boost of Mega Houndoom, Mega Absol, or Mega Gyarados.

Hydreigon

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of Deino, Hydreigon is a pseudo-Legendary from the Unova region. It was featured during Dragon Week, as well as other events, in eggs, and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so most active players have at least one or two already powered up. As a Dark and Dragon type, Deoxys's Dark, Electric, and Psychic type attacks will do reduced damage, while its Poison type moves will do standard damage. Bite and Dark Pulse is the moveset you're looking for in this raid.

Tyranitar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen II's pseudo-Legendary, Tyranitar is an excellent choice for fighting Deoxys. This Rock and Dark type resists Poison, Dark, and Psychic type damage, while having no weaknesses relevant to this raid. Tyranitar is also very obtainable, as it's been featured in raids, events, Community Day, and more. If you're bringing Tyranitar to this fight, you'll want it to know Bite and Crunch.

Mega Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although we recommend focusing on Dark types when building your counter team, Mega Gengar is necessary for a Ghost based offensive in this raid. As a Ghost and Poison type, it will take super effective damage from Deoxys's Dark and Psychic type attacks, but it resists Poison type damage. If you are bringing a Mega Gengar to this Raid, you'll want it to know Lick and Shadow Ball; however, if you don't have the Legacy move or an Elite TM to spare, Shadow Claw works too. You're also going to want to coordinate with your raid party to make the most of the Ghost type Mega Boost.

Zarude

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Pokémon, Zarude is another great counter for Deoxys. This Grass and Dark type takes super effective damage from Poison type moves, but it resists all of Deoxy's other attacks. Unfortunately, Zarude is limited to one per account and only if you complete a limited Special Research line. However, if you have one, it will perform well in this fight. Bite and Dark Pulse is the moveset you'll want for your Zarude.

Yveltal

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal is another great counter. As a Dark and Flying type, it will take increased damage if the Deoxys you're facing has Electric type moves, but it resists Psychic and Dark type damage and can certainly take a hit. The Destruction Pokémon has only had one run in raids so far, so some players might not have the Candy to power it up. If you do have Yveltal, Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want it to know for this Raid.

Hoopa (Unbound)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Mythical Pokémon wit very limited availability, Hoopa is an excellent counter for Deoxys, but specifically its Unbound forme. As a Psychic and Dark type, it resists Psychic type damage and have no weaknesses Deoxys can exploit. However, Hoopa is limited to one per account and only if you completed a lengthy and limited Special Research line. On top of that, it costs a whopping 50 Candy and 10,000 Stardust to change to its Unbound forme. However, if you have Hoopa Unbound, Astonish and Dark Pulse is the ideal moveset for this raid.

Krookodile

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen V's Krookodile is another great counter. This Ground and Dark type takes reduced damage from all of Deoxys' potential attacks. Unfortunately, however, Krookodile is obtainable via evolution only and its first stage, Sandile, is limited to 12KM Strange Eggs rescued from Team GO Rocket Executives only, so many players don't even have one, much less enough Candy to evolve and power it up. If you have Krookodile, you'll want it to know Snarl for its fast move and Crunch for the charged.

Weavile

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least, the Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen II's Sneasal, Weavile finishes off our list of top counters. This Dark and Ice type Pokémon has no weaknesses Deoxys can exploit and it resists Dark and Psychic type damage. It's also incredibly obtainable, having been featured in a number of event and being the evolution of a relatively common spawn. Snarl and Foul Play

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Dark Pulse

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Sharpedo with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Scyther with Fury Cutter and Bug Buzz

Shadow Salamence with Bite and Return

Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Note: Shadow Tyranitar and Shadow Weavile outperform every non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to defeat Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

Attack forme Deoxys is the easiest of the formes to beat. In fact, it's technically possible for a single top level player with the best counters to beat it alone. However, if you're lower level or lacking the best counters, you'll want to aim for three or more players.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Deoxys's Psychic type moves

Cloudy Weather will boost Deoxys's Poison type move

Rain will boost Deoxys's Electric type move, as well as your Bug type counters

Fog will boost Deoxys's Dark type move, as well as your Dark and Ghost type counters

Questions about Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Psychic type Pokémon Deoxys? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers?