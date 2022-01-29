This means you may have to tailor your counter teams a bit depending on the forme you're facing. This guide is focused on the Defense Forme, but in case you were wondering what its other three formes look like:

One of the most unusual Pokémon, Deoxys was formed by the mutation of an alien virus in space. It takes for different formes: Normal, Attack, Defense, and Speed. Each forme has a different shape and different stats, but they're all the same type and the same basic colors.

The DNA Pokémon, Deoxys is coming back to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. One of the oddest Legendary Pokémon out there, Deoxys has four different formes, each needing a different strategy to beat. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to take on this Raid and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What are the best counters for Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

A pure Psychic type, Deoxys takes increased damage from Bug, Ghost, and Dark type attacks. Its Defense forme is capable of dealing Psychic, Fighting, Rock, and Electric type damage. As there are Mega Evolved Pokémon for each of its type weaknesses, this is a Raid you're going to want to coordinate with your fellow trainers on.

Mega Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Best of the best, Mega Gengar is the best choice for a Ghost based offensive in this raid, assuming you have the Mega Energy to spare. As a Ghost and Poison type, it will take super effective damage from Deoxys's Psychic type attacks, but it resists Fighting type damage. If you are bringing a Mega Gengar to this Raid, you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball and remember to coordinate with your fellow trainers if you can safely do so.

Mega Houndoom

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you don't have enough Mega Gengar Energy or you're better equipped for a Dark based offensive, Mega Houndoom is the best of the Dark type Mega Pokémon to bring agaisnt Deoxys. As a Dark and Fire type, you'll have to watch out for Deoxys's Fighting and Rock type attacks, but it will resists the Psychic type moves. Snarl and Foul Play are the ideal moves for Mega Houndoom here, and again, coordinate with the rest of your Raid party if you can.

Mega Absol

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great choice to lead your Dark based offensive is Mega Absol. This pure Dark type takes super effective damage from Fighting type moves, but resists Psychic type damage. If it's safe to do so, you'll want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of the Dark type Mega Boost, and your Mega Absol should know Snarl and Dark Pulse for this fight.

Mega Gyarados

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although it doesn't perform quite as well as Mega Houndoom or Mega Absol, Mega Gyarados is still a great choice to lead a Dark based offensive. As a Dark and Water type, it will take increased damage from Deoxys's Fighting and Electric type moves, but resists its Psychic type moves. Bite and Crunch are the best moveset for this Raid, and if you can coordinate with the rest of the Raid party, it will boost other Dark types on the field.

Giratina (Origin forme)

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Sinnoh region Legenday, Giratina is another great counter for Deoxys, but specifically its Origin Forme. Giratina's Origin forme hasn't been available as often as its Altered forme, but they do use the same Candy. As a Ghost and Dragon type, it resists Electric and Normal type damage, and it has no weaknesses the DNA Pokémon can exploit. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Giratina to know.

Darkrai

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Gen IV Pokémon, Darkrai might look like a Ghost, but it's actually a Dark type, and despite being a Mythical Pokémon, it's seen widespread availability. It resists Deoxys's Psychic type attacks and for other Formes, it resists Dark type, but is weak to Fighting type. If you're bringing Darkrai to this Raid, you'll want it to know Snarl and Shadow Ball or Dark Pulse. Shadow Ball does slightly more damage even without the benefit of STAB, but if you're running with a Dark type Mega Pokémon, Dark Pulse will perform better.

Hoopa (Confined)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Both formes of the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa perform very well against Deoxys; however, the Confined Forme does best in this particular raid. As a Psychic and Ghost type, it has no weaknesses Deoxys can exploit and it resists both Psychic and Fighting type damage. Unfortunately, Hoopa is extremely limited, only one per account and only if you complete a long Special Research. Still, if you have one, Astonish and Shadow Ball is the moveset you're looking for.

Hoopa (Unbound)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Hoopa's Unbound Forme also performs great in this raid, if you've already changed yours and don't want to spend the Candy and Stardust changing it back. As a Psychic and Dark type, it resists Psychic type moves and has no weaknesses relevant to this fight. You'll also want Astonish and Shadow Ball for Hoopa Unbound's moveset in this raid.

Chandelure

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure performs very well against Deoxys. As a Ghost and Fire type, Chandelure takes super effective damage from Rock type attacks, but resists Fighting type. Its first stage, Litwick has been featured in several events, so most active players have at least one or two powered up already. Hex and Shadow Ball are the ideal moveset for this Raid.

Mega Beedrill

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last of the top Mega counters, Mega Beedrill is the key to a Bug type Raiding party. This Bug and Poison type takes super effective damage from Psychic and Rock type attacks, so it won't last long in most of these Raids, but a resistance to Fighting type damage and the Mega boost it provides to other Bug types make it a viable choice if you have the potions and revives on hand to keep it going. If you're bringing Mega Beedrill to this fight, you'll want it to know Bug Bite and X-Scissor.

Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

Gen I's Gengar is a solid choice for this raid, especially when paired up with a Mega Gengar. It's been available for so long and in so many ways that there's just no excuse not to have at least a couple in your roster. On top of that, with the introduction of Trade Evolution, you can evolve Haunter into Gengar without spending any Candy, leaving you even more Candy for powering up this tanky Ghost. However, like its Mega Evolved version, Gengar is also weak to Psychic attacks, so make sure you have plenty of Revives and Potions on hand. For the moves, Lick and Shadow Ball work best, but if you don't have the Legacy Move or the Elite TM to spare, Shadow Claw works almost as well.

Hydreigon

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of Deino, Hydreigon is a pseudo-Legendary from the Unova region. It was featured during Dragon Week, as well as other events, in eggs, and as a Pokémon Go Battle League reward encounter, so most active players have at least one or two already powered up. As a Dark and Dragon type, Deoxys's Electric and Psychic type attacks will do reduced damage, but Fighting type attacks will do super effective damage. Bite and Dark Pulse is the moveset you're looking for in this Raid.

Yveltal

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Y, Yveltal is the last of the top counters, but certainly no pushover. As a Dark and Flying type, it will take increased damage if the Deoxys you're facing has the Electric or Rock type attacks, but it resists Psychic type damage and can certainly take a hit. Although the Destruction Pokémon has only had one run in Raids so far, it was fairly recent, so most active players should have at least one or two. Snarl and Dark Pulse are the moves you'll want Yveltal to know for this Raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Escalavier with Bug Bite and Mega Horn

Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Deoxys (Attack forme) with Poison Jab and Dark Pulse

Trevenant with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Krookodile with Snarl and Crunch

Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Pinsir with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulsse

Shadow Mismagius with Hex and Shadow Ball

Shadow Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Shiftry with Snarl and Foul Play

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Shadow Ball

Note: Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Weavile, and Shadow Tyranitar outperform every non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to defeat Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

While other formes of Deoxys can be beat with three or even two top level players, the Defense forme has, as the name implies, much higher defense and so take a lot more damage to beat. You should aim to have at least four players when challenging this forme of the DNA Pokémon, and at least six if you're lower level or lacking the best counters.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Deoxys's Psychic type moves

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Deoxys's Rock type move

Rain will boost Deoxys's Electric type move, as well as your Bug type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost Deoxys's Fighting type move

Fog will boost your Dark and Ghost type counters

Questions about Deoxys in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Psychic type Pokémon Deoxys? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!