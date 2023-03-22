Pokémon Go: Regieleki raid guide

Regieleki is coming to Elite Raids in Pokémon Go. These are a super limited raids with only one day a month to catch one, but we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add Regieleki to your team!

Who is Regieleki in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Legendary Titans, Regieleki is a Legendary from the Galar region. Along with Regidrago, it was added to the Legendary Titans, a collection of golem-like monotype Pokémon all created by Regigigas.

Much like its counterpart however, Regieleki isn't looking to be super useful in Pokémon Go. It may fare a little better than Regidrago given how oversaturated Dragon type is, but this one is probably just going to be Dex filler. Still, you're going to want at least one for your Pokédex and you can always transfer any Regieleki you catch to Pokémon Home for use in other Pokémon titles.



Mega counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Regieleki, but only two focus on its sole weakness: Ground.

Primal Groudon

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Best of the best, Primal Groudon is the top performing Pokémon in this raid. After undergoing Primal Reversion, Primal Groudon becomes a Ground and Fire type, giving it super resistance to Electric type damage. If you add Primal Groudon to your team, Mud Shot and Precipice Blades are the moves it should know.

Mega Swampert

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

If you weren't fortunate enough to snag a Primal Groudon, Mega Swampert is the next best option for a Mega in this raid. As a Ground and Water type, it resists Electric type damage while boosting all your Ground type counters. Mud Shot and Earthquake are Mega Swampert's best moves here.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Psychic

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Sludge Bomb

Mega Gallade with Confusion and Psychic

Mega Gardevoir with Confusion and Psychic

Top counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Regieleki is a pure Electric type with access to Electric, and Normal type moves. Its sole weakness is Ground type, so you will want to focus on those.

Groudon

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Even without Primal Reversion, Groudon is the best standard counter for Regieleki. A pure Ground type, it resists Electric type damage and has no relevant weaknesses. Groudon has also had several runs in raids, including the recent Primal raids, so most active players have a couple already. Mud Shot and Precipice Blades are Groudon's best moves in this fight, but if you don't have the event exclusive move, Earthquake still lands it in our top counters.

Garchomp

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Next up is a pseudo-Legendary from Sinnoh, Garchomp. This Dragon and Ground type resists Electric type damage and has no weaknesses Regieleki can exploit. Thanks to its Community Day, most active players have had plenty of opportunities to add this Pokémon to their roster. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the moves your Garchomp should know, but Earthquake can do in a pinch.

Excadrill

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Unovan native Excadrill is our next top counter. This Steel and Ground type resists all of Regieleki's move types. The Excadrill line is also incredibly common and easily obtainable, so you might already have one powered up for this fight. If you're bringing Excadrill to this raid, it should know Mud-Slap and Drill Run.

Rhyperior

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Rhydon, Rhyperior is another great option for fighting Regieleki. This Rock and Ground type resists both Normal and Electric type moves on top of being very tanky. It's also incredibly common, having the Community Day treatment and multiple other events. Your Rhyperior should know Mud-Slap and Earthquake to deal the most damage in this fight.

Mamoswine

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Originally discovered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Mamoswine is another great choice in this raid. It's an Ice and Ground type, so it resists Electric type damage. Mamoswine has also had the Community Day treatment and been featured in many events. Mud-Slap and High Horsepower is the moveset you'll want your Mamoswine to know.

Landorus (Therian)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

One of the Legendary Forces of Nature, Landorus (Therian) is our next top counter. He's a Flying and Ground type, so he resists Electric type damage. While both formes of Landorus perform great here, the less common Therian forme is preferred. He hasn't seen as much raid time, but both use the same candy making them easier to power up. Your Landorus should know Mud Shot and Earthquake for this raid.

Landorus (Incarnate)

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

While the Therian forme is better, Landorus (Incarnate) also performs great here and he has been available more often, increasing the odds that you already have him. He's also a Ground and Flying type, so Electric type moves do less damage. Mud Shot and Earth Power are the best moves for this forme of Landorus.

Golurk

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Gen V's Golurk is another excellent choice when facing Regieleki. This Ghost and Ground type is super resistant to Electric and Normal type damage. It's also very common, having been featured for the last four years of Halloween events. Your Golurk should know Mud-Slap and Earth Power to do the most damage here.

Rhydon

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

If you don't have the candy and Sinnoh Stone to evolve it, Rhydon is still a top counter for Regieleki. This Ground and Rock type also resists all of the Electric titan's moves, and since its been in the game since the start, nearly all players have had the chance to add it to their collection. Mud-Slap and Earthquake are the best moves Rhydon can know here.

Krookodile

(Image credit: The Pokémon Company)

Gen V's Krookodile is our final top counter. It's a Dark and Ground type so it resists Electric type damage. Unfortunately, Krookodile is still very limited in Pokémon Go, with its first stage limited to 12KM Strange Eggs rescued from the leaders of Team GO Rocket. If you are bringing Krookodile to this fight, it should know Mud-Slap and Earthquake.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Golem with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Ground) and Giga Impact

Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Hoopa (Unbound) with Confusion and Psychic

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Reshiram with Fire Fang and Fusion Flare

Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Nidoking with Double Kick and Earth Power

Hippowdon with Ice Fang and Earth Power

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Seismitoad with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Lunala with Confusion and Shadow Ball

Gigalith with Mud-Slap and Meteor Beam

Giratina (Origin) with Shadow Claw and Shadow Force

Shaymin (Sky) with Hidden Power (Ground) and Grass Knot

Shadow counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

Shadow Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Shadow Donphan with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Golem with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Shadow Ursaluna with Tackle and High Horsepower

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Psystrike

Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Shadow Hippowdon with Ice Fang and Earth Power

Shadow Flygon with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Psychic

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Earthquake

Note: Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Golurk outperform every counter except Primal Groudon. Shadow Donphan, Shadow Golem, Shadow Ursaluna, and Shadow Mewtwo all perform on par with other top counters.

More details

It is currently estimated that this raid can be beat with three top level players; however, as an Elite Raid, there is a 24 hour notice period to gather a larger party. Keep in mind that Remote Raid Passes cannot be used, so you'll have to coordinate with local friends on this one.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Regieleki's Normal type attacks

Rain will boost its Electric type moves

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost your Ground type counters

Don't miss your chance to catch Regieleki in Pokémon Go!

Regieleki raids are few and far between so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!