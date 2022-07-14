As the Season of Go presses on, Niantic has promised many raids in Pokémon Go. Although Mega Swampert hasn't been announced yet, it's only a matter of time before it makes it Pokémon Go debut. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to prepare for this Mega Raid. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Swampert in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mega Evolution of Gen III's Water starter, Mega Swampert is a highly anticipated Mega Pokémon. Swampert is already a valuable Pokémon that has been featured in many events, including Community Day. It's a Water and Ground type, meaning it's a rare Water type that resists Electric type moves. Once Mega Evolved, Swampert will beat out Mega Blastoise for the best Water type Mega Pokémon and it will come close to Mega Garchomp as far as Ground type Mega's go. This is a Mega Raid you will want to prioritize to stock up on Mega Energy while available.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Swampert in Pokémon Go?

Right now, there are really only a couple options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Swampert, as it only has one weakness: Grass.

Mega Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

The best option for Mega Pokémon in this fight is Mega Venusaur. A Poison and Grass type, it has no weaknesses Mega Swampert can exploit and it resists Water type damage. Given Grass is Swampert's only weakness, Mega Venusaur also requires no coordination with the raid party to make the most of its same type Mega Boost. Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant are the ideal moves for Mega Venusaur to know in this raid.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Latios with Dragon Breath and Solar Beam

Mega Abomasnow with Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

What are the best counters for Mega Swampert in Pokémon Go?

As a Water and Ground type, Mega Swampert can deal Water, Ground, and Poison type damage. Its only weakness is Grass type damage, but it's a double weakness, making this one of the easier Mega Raids.

Shaymin (Sky)

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Mythical Pokémon from the Sinnoh region, Shaymin (Sky) is the top non-Shadow, non-Mega counter for Mega Swampert. A Grass and Flying type, Shaymin resists Ground and Water type damage, but takes super effective damage from Poison type moves. Although its Land form was released for Pokémon Go Fest 2022, only players who attended Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Berlin have been able to catch Sky forme Shaymin so far, so you may not even have one, much less the candy to power it up. If you do have Shaymin, Hidden Power (Grass) and Grass Knot is its best moveset for this raid.

Zarude

Source: The Pokémon Company

A Mythical Pokémon originally encountered in the Galar region of Gen VIII, Zarude performs very well against Mega Swampert. It's a Dark and Grass type, so Ground and Water type moves deal less damage, but it's weak against Poison type damage. Zarude, like many Mythical Pokémon, is limited to one per account and was only available to players who completed Timed Research during the Secrets of the Jungle event. However, if you have a Zarude powered up, Vine Whip and Power Whip are the moves it should know.

Roserade

Source: The Pokémon Company

Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen III's Roselia, Roserade is a great option for this fight. A Poison and Grass type, it resists Water type damage and has no weaknesses Mega Swampert can exploit. Even better, Roserade and its line are very obtainable, having been featured in events like Community Day. Your Roserade should know Razor Leaf and Grass Knot for this particular raid.

Tangrowth

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen I's Tangela, Tangrowth performs well against Mega Swampert. It's a pure Grass type, so it resists Water and Ground type damage, but Poison type moves hit extra hard. Tangrowth is also incredibly common, thanks to evolving from a Gen I Pokémon that has been in Pokémon Go since day one, only having two stages, and having a Shadow variant. Vine Whip and Power Whip is the ideal moveset for Tangrowth.

Celebi

Source: The Pokémon Company

Originally encountered in the Johto region of Gen II, Celebi is another Mythical Pokémon that does a great job against Mega Swampert. Celebi is a Grass and Psychic type, giving it resistances to Water and Ground type moves, but a weakness to Poison type damage. Although it is a limited Mythical Pokémon, Celebi has been available twice in Pokémon Go, with its Shiny variant being released separately. If you have Celebi, Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm are its ideal moves for this raid.

Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of Gen I's Grass starter, Venusaur is an excellent counter for Mega Swampert. It's a Grass and Poison type, so it resists Water type moves and has no relevant weaknesses. Venusaur is also very common, having been in the game since day one and featured in countless events, raids, and even as a Shadow Pokémon. If you're bringing any Venusaur to this fight, it should know Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant.

Torterra

Source: The Pokémon Company

The final evolution of the Sinnoh region's Grass starter, Torterra performs very well against Mega Swampert. As a Ground and Grass type, Torterra resists Ground type damage and has no weaknesses Swampert can exploit. It's had the Community Day treatment, as well as been featured in other events, so most active players have at least one or two Torterra already powered up. Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant is the ideal moveset for Torterra to know in this raid.

Leafeon

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Grass type "Eeveelution", Leafeon is a great choice for this raid. It's a pure Grass type, so Mega Swampert's Poison type move is the only one it needs to be worried about. Although Leafeon requires a Mossy Lure Module to evolve, Eevee has been in Pokémon Go since the start, featured in countless events, and is very common, so most active players have all of its evolutions by now. Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade are the moves Leafeon should know when facing Mega Swampert.

Shaymin (Land)

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although its Sky form does much better in this raid, Shaymin (Land) is also an excellent counter for Mega Swampert. It's a pure Grass type, so it resists Water and Ground type damage, but takes increased damage from Poison type moves. Unfortunately, as is often the case for Mythical Pokémon, Shaymin (Land) is limited to one per account and was only available to player who purchased tickets to Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and completed the limited Special Research. However, if you have one, it should know Hidden Power (Grass) and Grass Knot for this fight.

Tapu Bulu

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Bulu is another great counter for Mega Swampert. A Grass and Fairy type, it resists Water and Ground type damage, but has a double weakness to Poison type moves. Unfortunately, Tapu Bulu has had fairly limited raid time, so many players won't have the candy to fully power it up. Still, if you have Tapu Bulu, it should know Bullet Seed and Grass Knot for this raid.

Alolan Exeggutor

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Regional Variant of Gen I's Exeggutor, Alolan Exeggutor performs very well in this fight. This Grass and Dragon type is weak against Poison type moves, but resists Ground and Water type damage. Alolan Exeggutor has been featured in a number of events, in the wild, events, and raids, and even as a Shadow Pokémon, so most active players have had the chance to catch it multiple times. If you're bringing Alolan Exeggutor to this fight, Bullet Seed and Solar Beam are the moves it should know.

Xurkitree

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Ultra Beasts of Alola, Xurkitree is an odd choice for this raid. It's a pure Electric type, meaning it resists Ground type damage and has no relevant weaknesses, but it also won't benefit from the same type Mega Boost in this fight. Its introduction to Pokémon Go is also going to be extremely limited, with a debut at Pokémon Go Fest 2022 Sapporo. Still, if you have one, Thunder Shock and Power Whip will make it a top counter for Mega Swampert.

Exeggutor

Source: The Pokémon Company

Although its Alolan variant is preferred, the original Exeggutor is also a great counter for Mega Swampert. It's a Grass and Psychic type, so weak to Poison type moves and resistant of Water and Ground type damage. Exeggutor has also been in the game since day one and featured in many, many events, so most players have at least one or two powered up at this point. If you're bringing Exeggutor to this fight, it should know Bullet Seed and Solar Beam.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Leavanny with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Breloom with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Simisage with Vine Whip and Grass Knot

Meganium with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Vileplume with Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Serperior with vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Carnivine with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Decidueye with Razor Leaf and Energy Ball

Tangela with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Grass) and Solar Beam

Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Solar Beam

Ludicolo with Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Lurantis with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Virizion with Quick Attack and Leaf Blade

Gourgeist with Razor Leaf and Seed Bomb

Tornadus (Incarnate) with Air Slash and Grass Knot

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb

Shadow Alolan Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb

Shadow Tangela with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Meganium with Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Shadow Vileplume with Razor Leaf and Solar Beam

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Grass) and Solar Beam

Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Solar Beam

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Solar Beam

Shadow Bellossom with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Note: Shadow Tangrowth outperforms every other Pokémon in the best counters list, including the Megas. Shadow Torterra, Shadow Venusaur, Shadow Victreebel, Shadow Shiftry, and Shadow Exeggutor also perform on par with the other best counters.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Swampert in Pokémon Go?

Because Mega Swampert has only one double weakness, it should be one of the easier Mega Raids to complete. While it is speculated that with the right conditions top players will be able to duo this one, you should still aim for larger parties when possible to maximize the amount of Mega Energy you earn.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Sunny/Clear weather will boost Mega Swampert's Ground type moves, as well as your Grass type counters

Rain will boost its Water type moves

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost its Poison type move

Questions about taking on Mega Swampert in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Swampert in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!