Pokémon Go: Mega Sceptile Mega Raid guide
How to take on Mega Sceptile in Pokémon Go
Mega Sceptile is coming to Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add this powerful new Mega Pokémon to your roster.
Who is Mega Sceptile in Pokémon Go?
The Mega Evolution of Gen III's Grass starter, Mega Sceptile is a highly anticipated Mega Pokémon. Sceptile has already been featured in many events, including Community Day, so odds are you already have a few. It's also the last remaining Grass type Mega Pokémon.
In Pokémon Go, Mega Sceptile beats Mega Venusaur for damage per second, but it's not quite as sturdy. It also gains Dragon type, giving it interesting weaknesses and resistances. This is a raid you won't want to miss, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped.
Mega counters
There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Sceptile, focusing on some of its weaknesses: Flying, Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, and Ice type. However, Ice is a double weakness, so that's going to be your best option.
Mega Abomasnow
Mega Abomasnow is the best option for this raid, as it is currently the only Ice type Mega. As an Ice and Grass type, it resists Grass and Ground type damage, but Bug and Flying type moves hit for super effective damage. Powder Snow and Weather Ball are the moves your Mega Abomasnow should know when facing Mega Sceptile.
Mega Latios
While Ice is the preferred type here, if you cannot swing Mega Abomasnow, Mega Latios is the next best option. As a Psychic and Dragon type, he resists Grass type damage, but Dragon and Bug type moves hit extra hard. Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw are Latios's best moves in this fight.
Honorary mentions
While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:
- Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird
- Mega Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage
- Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb
- Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Dragon Claw
- Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Dragon Claw
Top counters
Mega Sceptile is a Grass and Dragon type with access to Grass, Dragon, Bug, Flying, and Ground type moves. Its weaknesses include Ice, Fairy, Flying, Dragon, Poison, and Bug type; however, Ice is a double weakness, so that should be your first choice.
Galarian Darmanitan
A regional variant from Gen VIII, Galarian Darmanitan is the top standard counter for Mega Sceptile. It's a pure Ice type, so it has no useful resistances, but it doesn't take super effective damage from any of Sceptile's attacks either. Both formes of Darmanitan are very common and they share candy, so most active players will have a few ready. Ice Fang and Avalanche are the moves you'll want.
Mamoswine
Sinnoh Stone evolution, Mamoswine is another excellent counter for Mega Sceptile. It's an Ice and Ground type, so it takes super effective damage from Grass type moves. The Mamoswine line has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so odds are you already have a couple at least. If you're bringing Mamoswine to this fight, it should know Powder Snow and Avalanche.
Glaceon
One of the many "Eeveelutions", Glaceon is another great option here. It's a pure Ice type, so it takes neutral damage from all of Sceptile's attacks. Eevee and its evolutions have been featured in many events and are quite common too, so most active players have a few of each. Frost Breath and Avalanche is the moveset your Glaceon should have.
Weavile
Next up is another Sinnoh Stone evolution, Weavile. This Ice and Dark type takes super effective damage from Bug type moves. The Weavile line has been featured in multiple events and is quite common so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Your Weavile should know Ice Shard and Avalanche for this fight.
Mewtwo
Gen I Legendary, Mewtwo is next on the list. This pure Psychic type takes super effective damage from Bug type moves, but neutral damage from the rest of Sceptile's moveset. Mewtwo has been available many, many times, so most active players have a few. Psycho Cut and Ice Beam are Mewtwo's best moves in this raid.
Avalugg
Originally encountered in the Kalos region, Avalugg is another great choice. It's a pure Ice type, so it takes neutral damage from all of Sceptile's moves. The Avalugg line only has one other stage, so it's relatively obtainable. If you're bringing this iceberg along, it should know Ice Fang and Avalanche.
Beartic
Gen V's Beartic also performs well in this fight. It's another pure Ice type, so no need to worry about moveset, and like Avalugg, it's very obtainable due to only having one other stage. Powder Snow and Ice Punch is the moveset you'll want your Beartic to know.
Articuno
One of the Legendary birds of Kanto, Articuno is the next top counter. As a Flying and Ice type, it resists Grass, Ground, and Bug type damage. Articuno has been available many, many times in multiple different ways, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Articuno should know Frost Breath and Ice Beam for this fight.
Kyurem
One of the Legendary Dragons from Unova, Kyurem performs well here. It's a Dragon and Ice type, so Dragon type moves hit for super effective damage, but it resists Grass type damage. Kyurem has had a few runs in raids, so there's a good chance you have one. If you're adding Kyurem to your team, Dragon Breath and Blizzard are the moves you want.
Vanilluxe
Last but not least is Gen V's Vanilluxe. It's another pure Ice type, so it takes neutral damage from all of Mega Sceptile's moves. The Vanilluxe line has been featured in multiple events, so there's a good chance you have one. For this fight, Vanilluxe should know Frost Breath and Blizzard.
Back up counters
Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:
- Genesect (Chill Drive) with Fury Cutter and Ice Beam
- Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Aurorus with Frost Breath and Weather Ball
- Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Mr. Rime with Ice Shard and Ice Punch
- Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Walrein with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear
- Porygon-Z with Hidden Power (Ice) and Blizzard
- Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Ice) and Brave Bird
- Cloyster with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard
- Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor
- Mew with Frost Breath and Ice Beam
- Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw
Shadow counters
The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:
- Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
- Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam
- Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam
- Shadow Walrein with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Ice) and Brave Bird
- Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball
- Shadow Cloyster with Frost Breath and Avalanche
- Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage
- Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack
- Shadow Lapras with Frost Breath and Ice Beam
- Shadow Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche
- Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Blizzard
- Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw
Note: This is an excellent raid for Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Weavile, and Shadow Mewtwo outperform all other counters. Shadow Articuno through Shadow Lapras perform on par with other top counters.
More details
Due to its double weakness to Ice and the relatively few counters with relevant weaknesses, this should be a fairly easy Mega Raid. However, it's still best to bring a large group to earn the most Mega Energy. If you're lower level or lacking the best counters, I would aim for at least three players.
Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:
- Sunny/Clear Weather boosts Sceptile's Grass and Ground type moves
- Wind will boost its Flying and Dragon type moves, as well as your Flying and Dragon counters
- Rain will boost its Bug type moves, as well as your Bug type counters
- Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Poison and Fairy type counters
- Snow will boost your Ice type counters
Don't miss your chance to get Mega Sceptile in Pokémon Go!
Mega Sceptile will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
