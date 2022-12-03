Pokémon Go: Mega Sceptile Mega Raid guide

Mega Sceptile is coming to Mega Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add this powerful new Mega Pokémon to your roster.

Who is Mega Sceptile in Pokémon Go?

The Mega Evolution of Gen III's Grass starter, Mega Sceptile is a highly anticipated Mega Pokémon. Sceptile has already been featured in many events, including Community Day, so odds are you already have a few. It's also the last remaining Grass type Mega Pokémon.



In Pokémon Go, Mega Sceptile beats Mega Venusaur for damage per second, but it's not quite as sturdy. It also gains Dragon type, giving it interesting weaknesses and resistances. This is a raid you won't want to miss, so be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you're fully equipped.

Mega counters

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Sceptile, focusing on some of its weaknesses: Flying, Poison, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, and Ice type. However, Ice is a double weakness, so that's going to be your best option.

Mega Abomasnow

Mega Abomasnow is the best option for this raid, as it is currently the only Ice type Mega. As an Ice and Grass type, it resists Grass and Ground type damage, but Bug and Flying type moves hit for super effective damage. Powder Snow and Weather Ball are the moves your Mega Abomasnow should know when facing Mega Sceptile.

Mega Latios

While Ice is the preferred type here, if you cannot swing Mega Abomasnow, Mega Latios is the next best option. As a Psychic and Dragon type, he resists Grass type damage, but Dragon and Bug type moves hit extra hard. Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw are Latios's best moves in this fight.

Honorary mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Pidgeot with Gust and Brave Bird

Mega Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Mega Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Dragon Claw

Mega Charizard Y with Air Slash and Dragon Claw

Top counters

Mega Sceptile is a Grass and Dragon type with access to Grass, Dragon, Bug, Flying, and Ground type moves. Its weaknesses include Ice, Fairy, Flying, Dragon, Poison, and Bug type; however, Ice is a double weakness, so that should be your first choice.

Galarian Darmanitan

A regional variant from Gen VIII, Galarian Darmanitan is the top standard counter for Mega Sceptile. It's a pure Ice type, so it has no useful resistances, but it doesn't take super effective damage from any of Sceptile's attacks either. Both formes of Darmanitan are very common and they share candy, so most active players will have a few ready. Ice Fang and Avalanche are the moves you'll want.

Mamoswine

Sinnoh Stone evolution, Mamoswine is another excellent counter for Mega Sceptile. It's an Ice and Ground type, so it takes super effective damage from Grass type moves. The Mamoswine line has been featured in many events, including Community Day, so odds are you already have a couple at least. If you're bringing Mamoswine to this fight, it should know Powder Snow and Avalanche.

Glaceon

One of the many "Eeveelutions", Glaceon is another great option here. It's a pure Ice type, so it takes neutral damage from all of Sceptile's attacks. Eevee and its evolutions have been featured in many events and are quite common too, so most active players have a few of each. Frost Breath and Avalanche is the moveset your Glaceon should have.

Weavile

Next up is another Sinnoh Stone evolution, Weavile. This Ice and Dark type takes super effective damage from Bug type moves. The Weavile line has been featured in multiple events and is quite common so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Your Weavile should know Ice Shard and Avalanche for this fight.

Mewtwo

Gen I Legendary, Mewtwo is next on the list. This pure Psychic type takes super effective damage from Bug type moves, but neutral damage from the rest of Sceptile's moveset. Mewtwo has been available many, many times, so most active players have a few. Psycho Cut and Ice Beam are Mewtwo's best moves in this raid.

Avalugg

Originally encountered in the Kalos region, Avalugg is another great choice. It's a pure Ice type, so it takes neutral damage from all of Sceptile's moves. The Avalugg line only has one other stage, so it's relatively obtainable. If you're bringing this iceberg along, it should know Ice Fang and Avalanche.

Beartic

Gen V's Beartic also performs well in this fight. It's another pure Ice type, so no need to worry about moveset, and like Avalugg, it's very obtainable due to only having one other stage. Powder Snow and Ice Punch is the moveset you'll want your Beartic to know.

Articuno

One of the Legendary birds of Kanto, Articuno is the next top counter. As a Flying and Ice type, it resists Grass, Ground, and Bug type damage. Articuno has been available many, many times in multiple different ways, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. Articuno should know Frost Breath and Ice Beam for this fight.

Kyurem

One of the Legendary Dragons from Unova, Kyurem performs well here. It's a Dragon and Ice type, so Dragon type moves hit for super effective damage, but it resists Grass type damage. Kyurem has had a few runs in raids, so there's a good chance you have one. If you're adding Kyurem to your team, Dragon Breath and Blizzard are the moves you want.

Vanilluxe

Last but not least is Gen V's Vanilluxe. It's another pure Ice type, so it takes neutral damage from all of Mega Sceptile's moves. The Vanilluxe line has been featured in multiple events, so there's a good chance you have one. For this fight, Vanilluxe should know Frost Breath and Blizzard.

Back up counters

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Genesect (Chill Drive) with Fury Cutter and Ice Beam

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Aurorus with Frost Breath and Weather Ball

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Mr. Rime with Ice Shard and Ice Punch

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Walrein with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear

Porygon-Z with Hidden Power (Ice) and Blizzard

Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Ice) and Brave Bird

Cloyster with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Mew with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Shadow counters

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Shadow Walrein with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Ice) and Brave Bird

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Shadow Cloyster with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Moltres with Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Shadow Lapras with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Shadow Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Blizzard

Shadow Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Note: This is an excellent raid for Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Mamoswine, Shadow Weavile, and Shadow Mewtwo outperform all other counters. Shadow Articuno through Shadow Lapras perform on par with other top counters.

More details

Due to its double weakness to Ice and the relatively few counters with relevant weaknesses, this should be a fairly easy Mega Raid. However, it's still best to bring a large group to earn the most Mega Energy. If you're lower level or lacking the best counters, I would aim for at least three players.

Weather conditions that can impact this raid include:

Sunny/Clear Weather boosts Sceptile's Grass and Ground type moves

Wind will boost its Flying and Dragon type moves, as well as your Flying and Dragon counters

Rain will boost its Bug type moves, as well as your Bug type counters

Cloudy/Overcast Weather will boost your Poison and Fairy type counters

Snow will boost your Ice type counters

Don't miss your chance to get Mega Sceptile in Pokémon Go!

Mega Sceptile will only be available in raids for a limited time so you don't want to miss this chance to battle and catch one. Also, be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!