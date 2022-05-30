Groudon is returning to Legendary raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Groudon to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Groudon in Pokémon Go?

The mascot of Pokémon Ruby, Groudon is a Legendary Ground type Pokémon and the rival of Kyogre. This Legendary dinosaur-like Pokémon is incredibly powerful, capable of causing droughts and even volcanic eruptions. Like Kyogre, Groudon spends most of its time asleep, hidden far from the reach of people and other Pokémon. When it does come face-to-face with Kyogre, the pair will engage in a devastating battle that can only be stopped by an even more powerful Legendary Pokémon, Rayquaza.

In Pokémon Go, Groudon is one of the top Ground types as is; however, in the core games, it is also capable of Primal Reversion, a state similar to Mega Evolution. Although this hasn't been introduced in Pokémon Go yet, it's only a matter of time, at which point Groudon will be even more of a beast. This is definitely not a raid you'll want to sleep on.

Mega Evolution strategies for Groudon in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Groudon, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Grass, Water, and Ice.

Mega Blastoise

Outperforming every other Pokémon in a vacuum, Mega Blastoise is the ideal lead to counter Groudon. As a pure Water type, it takes increased damage from Solar Beam, but resists Fire Blast. It won't last quite as long as Mega Gyarados, but will do a lot more total damge with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon. Just make sure you've stocked up on Potions and Revives, and that you're coordinating with the rest of your raid party.

Mega Venusaur

If you're looking to build a Grass based offensive, Mega Venusaur should be your first choice when going up against the Continent Pokémon. In the core games, Mega Venusaur's ability, Thick Fat eliminates its Fire and Ice weaknesses, but even without that advantage, Mega Venusaur is still a fantastic choice in this raid. You'll want to coordinate with your fellow Trainers to bring Grass types. Whether Mega, Shadow, or standard, you'll want your Venusaur to know Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant; however, if you don't have the Community Day exclusive move or the Elite TM to spare, Solar Beam can work as well.

Mega Gyarados

Although it doesn't deal quite as much damage as Mega Blastoise, Mega Gyarados will last longer against Groudon, meaning it can be the better pick for some players' playstyle. A Water and Dark type, it resists Ground and Fire, while having no relevant weaknesses. If you are bringing Mega Gyarados along, you'll want Waterfall and Hydro Pump for its moveset.

Mega Latios

It's not the right type to provide a same type Mega Boost for the rest of Groudon's top counters, but Mega Latios is still a top performer in this raid. Personally, I would pick one with the right type first, but if you're lacking the Mega Energy for one of the others, Mega Latios will serve you well here. As a Dragon and Psychic type, it will take super effective damage from Dragon type moves, but it resists Fire and Grass type damage. If you're bringing Mega Latios to this fight, Dragon Breath and Solar Beam are the moves you'll want it to know.

Mega Abomasnow

Although it doesn't perform as well in a vacuum, Mega Abomasnow might actually be the safer choice for this raid for players who cannot coordinate with their raid party. As a Grass and Ice type, Mega Abomasnow will provide a Mega Boost to both type counters on the field. It also takes reduced damage from Groudon's Ground and Ice type attack, but quad damage from its Fire type attack. With the Grass type attack Razor Leaf and the Ice type Weather Ball,

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Charizard Y with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Mega Gengar with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

What are the best counters for Groudon in Pokémon Go?

Groudon is a pure Ground type with access to Ground, Dragon, Grass, and Fire type moves. Its weaknesses include Water, Grass, and Ice leaving room for a number of winning strategies.

Zarude

The top non-Mega and non-Shadow counter for Groudon is the Mythical Pokémon, Zarude. This Grass and Dark type takes super effective damage from Fire type moves, but resists Ground and Grass type damage. Unfortunately, Zarude is extremely limited in Pokémon Go, with the only opportunity to catch one being a limited Special Research line that is no longer available. Still, if you have one, Vine Whip and Power Whip is the moveset you'll want your Zarude to know.

Shaymin (Sky)

The Mythical Pokémon, Shaymin is an excellent counter for Groudon, if you're lucky enough to have one. Unfortunately, Shaymin is limited to only one per account and only for players who purchased tickets to Pokémon Go Fest 2022 and completed the Special Research line for the event. Specifically, you're going to want to bring Shaymin in its Sky forme, as this Grass and Sky type is super resistant to Ground type damage, in addition to resisting Grass type damage. It will take increased damage from Fire type moves, but that is true for most of the top counters. If you are bringing Shaymin to this fight, you'll want it to know Hidden Power (Grass) and Grass Knot.

Kyogre

For a Water focused team, Kyogre is the obvious choice to counter the Continent Pokémon. Although Kyogre is a Legendary Pokémon, it's been available numerous times in Legendary raids and as a Research Breakthrough Reward, so odds are you already have at least one or two powered up. As a pure Water type, Kyogre takes half damage from Groudon's Fire type attacks, but double damage from Solar Beam. Waterfall and Surf is the moveset you'll want your Kyogre to know.

Tangrowth

Originally discovered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Tangrowth is the evolution of Gen I's Tangela. Although it requires 100 Candies and a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, Tangela has been available since the start and Sinnoh Stones are much more common now than when first introduced, so most players have had plenty of chances to evolve Tangrowth. As a pure Grass type, Tangrowth takes half damage from Grass and Ground type attacks, but double from Fire. If you are bringing Tangrowth to this Raid, you will want it to know Vine Whip and Power Whip.

Swampert

The final evolution of Gen III's Water starter, Swampert performs very well against Groudon. It's first stage, Mudkip has been featured in multiple events, including Community Day, and is pretty easy to find, so most players probably already have at least one or two evolved and powered up. As a Water and Ground type, it takes half damage from Fire, but quad damage from Grass. If you're bringing Swampert along, you'll want Water Gun for the fast move and Hydro Cannon for its charged move.

Tapu Bulu

Fairly new to Pokémon Go, Tapu Bulu is one of the Guardian Deities of Alola. This Grass and Fairy type resists Grass, Ground, and Dragon type damage, but Fire type moves hit for super effective damage. Although Tapu Bulu has only had two runs in raids, they were both very recent, so most active players should have had the chance to catch and power up at least one or two. If you're bringing Tapu Bulu to this fight, you'll want Bullet Seed for its fast move and Grass Knot for the charged.

Samurott

Samurott is the final evolution of Unova's Water starter and another great option for this raid. It's a pure Water type, so Groudon's Grass type move will deal super effective damage, but it resists Fire type damage. As a starter, it's been featured in plenty of events, so most active players have had the chance to catch and evolve Samurott many times over. Fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon are the moves you'll want your Samurott to know going up against Groudon.

Gyarados

The evolution of what is arguably the weakest Pokémon out there, Gyarados requires a lot of work to evolve. However, thanks to the abundance of Magikarp being featured in multiple events, as well as Mega Gyarados Mega Raids, most players have entire teams of Gyarados. As a Water and Flying type, it resists both Ground and Fire type attacks and has no weaknesses Groudon can exploit. If you're bringing Gyarados to this fight, you'll want it to know Waterfall and Hydro Pump.

Feraligatr

Another Water starter's final evolution, Feraligatr was originally discovered in the Johto region of Gen II. It's been in Pokémon Go for a long time and has been featured in multiple events, so most players have at least one or two already powered up. As a pure Water type, it takes half damage from Fire, but double from Grass. If you're bringing Feraligatr to this Raid, you'll want it to know Water Gun and Hydro Cannon.

Celebi

The Mythical Pokémon Celebi is another excellent counter for Groudon. Celebi is a Psychic and Ground type, granting it resistance to Ground and Grass type moves, but Fire type moves will hit for super effective damage. Like most Mythicals in Pokémon Go, Celebi is extremely limited. Players who purchased tickets to two limited events had the chance to catch a standard Celebi and a Shiny Celebi, but otherwise, you're out of luck. Still, if you have a Celebi, you'll want it to know Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm.

Torterra

The final Evolution of Gen IV's Grass starter, Torterra performs very well against Groudon. Its first stage, Turtwig has been featured in multiple events, including Community Day and otherwise has a pretty high spawn rate, so most players have several Torterra and plenty of Candy for powering up. As a Grass and Ground type, it takes reduced damage from Ground type moves but increased damage from Fire. Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant are the moves you'll want your Torterra to know for this Raid.

Empoleon

Last but not least, the Sinnoh region's Water starter, Empoleon is a great counter for Groudon. It's a Water and Steel type, so it resists Dragon type damage, but Groudon's Ground type moves will hit extra hard. Fortunately, as a starter, most players have had ample opportunities to catch and evolve Empoleon, through events including Community Day. Waterfall and Hydro Cannon is the moveset you'll want your Empoleon to know for this raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam

Kingler with Bubble and Crabhammer

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Aqua Tail

Roserade with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

Shaymin (Land) with Hidden Power (Grass) and Grass Knot

Clawitzer with Water Gun and Crab Hammer

Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Breloom with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Simisage with Vine Whip and Grass Knot

Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Hydro Pump

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Surf

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Water) and Giga Impact

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Alolan Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Avalugg with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Mewtwo with Confusion and Ice Beam

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Ho-Oh with Hidden Power (Water) and Solar Beam

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Hydro Pump

Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Seed Bomb

Shadow Victreebel with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Note: In a vacuum Shadow Gyarados and Shadow Swampert outperform every other non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list. However, because there are Mega Pokémon with all three of Groudon's type weaknesses, the Mega Pokémon in the Raid will determine your best counters. If it is possible to safely coordinate with your fellow Trainers to bring one type, it will make the Raid go much quicker.

How many players does it take to beat Groudon in Pokémon Go?

Under the best circumstances, it is technically possible for two top level players to take out Groudon. If you cannot coordinate with your fellow Trainers or are a lower level, you may need four or more.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Groudon's Ground and Fire type attacks, as well as both your Grass counters and Groudon's Grass type move.

Wind will boost Groudon's Dragon type move.

Rain will boost your Water type counters.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Questions about taking on Groudon in Pokémon Go?

