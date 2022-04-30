Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back. Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Latios in Pokémon Go and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Latios in Pokémon Go?

Part of the Legendary Eon Duo, Mega Latios and his twin Mega Latias are the first Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon to make their Pokémon Go debut. While the pair are very similar, there are some key differences. Latios has higher attack and lower defense than his female counterpart, but a narrower selection of moves. Overall, Latios performs better than Latias, especially when Mega Evolved when it becomes one of the best in both its types. He is an incredibly powerful Dragon and Psychic type who will make a valuable addition to many players' rosters.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Latios in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering (Pokémon), focusing on some of its weaknesses: Ghost, Bug, Dragon, Dark, Ice, and Fairy.

Mega Latios

If you're fortunate enough to already have enough Mega Energy, Mega Latios is the best option for countering himself. As a Dragon and Psychic type, he resists Grass and Psychic type moves, while taking super effective damage from Dragon type. Because Dragon types make up the vast majority of the best counters for this Mega Raid, using Mega Latios is unlikely to require any coordination with the rest of your raid party. If you are bringing a Mega Latios along, Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw are its ideal moveset.

Mega Houndoom

For a Dark based offensive, Mega Houndoom is your best option. This Dark and Fire type resists Psychic and Grass type damage, and it has no weaknesses Latios can exploit. You'll definitely want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of its Dark type Mega Boost, since most of the top counters are Dragon type, but if you lack the Mega Energy to bring a Dragon type Mega Pokémon, it's a great option anyway. Snarl and Foul Play are the moves you'll want your Houndoom to know.

Mega Gengar

If you want to capitalize on Mega Latios's Ghost type weakness, Mega Gengar is the Mega Pokémon your should bring. It's a Ghost and Poison type, so Latios's Psychic type moves will deal super effective damage, but it does resist his Grass type move. Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want your Gengar to know, and be sure to coordinate with your raid party if it's safe to do so, in order to bring as many Ghost type counters as possible.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

What are the best counters for Mega Latios in Pokémon Go?

Mega Latios is a Dragon and Psychic type with access to Dragon, Psychic and Grass type moves. His weaknesses include Ghost, Bug, Dragon, Dark, Ice, and Fairy type moves, but most of the top counters are taking advantage of his Dragon type weakness.

Rayquaza

Originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Rayquaza is the top non-Mega, non-Shadow counter for Mega Latios. As a Dragon and Flying type, it will take super effective damage from Dragon type moves, while resisting Grass type damage. Rayquaza has been available many, many times so most active players have had the chance to catch and power up at least one or two. If you are bringing Rayquaza to this fight, Dragon Tail and Outrage is the ideal moveset.

Zekrom

Next up is the mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom. This Legendary Dragon and Electric type resists Grass type damage, but Dragon type moves will hit extra hard. Zekrom has had somewhat limited availability in raids, but if you have one, Dragon Breath and Outrage are the moves you'll want it to know when going up against Mega Latios.

Salamence

A pseudo-Legendary from the Hoenn region, Salamence performs very well in this Mega Raid. As a Dragon and Flying type, it has the same weaknesses and resistances as Rayquaza while being far more obtainable. Its first stage, Bagon has been featured in many events including Community Day, so most active players have had multiple chances to catch and power it up. Dragon Tail is the fast move you'll want your Salamence to know and Outrage is its ideal charged move.

Reshiram

Reshiram, the Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, is another great counter for Mega Latios. It's a Dragon and Fire type, so it resists Grass type damage, while Dragon type moves hit for super effective damage. Like Zekrom, it's also had very limited availability, so you may not have the Candy to power it up. However, if you can bring Reshiram to this fight, you'll want it to know Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

Giratina (Origin)

Origin forme Giratina is another excellent choice in this fight. This Sinnoh region native is a Ghost and Dragon type, so like many other counters, it resists Grass type moves while taking increased damage from Dragon type. Although its Origin forme has been in raid far less often than its Altered forme, both Giratina formes use the same Candy, so it's not as difficult to power up. If you are bringing Giratina to this Mega Raid, Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball are the moves you'll want it to know.

Dialga

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond Dialga is a great option here. It's a Steel and Dragon type, meaning it's not weak against Dragon type moves, and it resists Grass and Psychic type damage, so it will last a long time in this fight. Dialga has had somewhat limited availability, but if you have one ready, it should know Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor.

Garchomp

A pseudo-Legendary from the Sinnoh region, Garchomp is a great counter for Latios. It's a Dragon and Ground type, so it will still take increased damage from Dragon type moves like most of the top counters, but it's also readily available. Its first stage has been featured in many events, including Community Day, as well as eggs and normal spawns, so most active players have had the opportunity to add at least one to their roster. Dragon Tail and Outrage are the ideal moves for Garchomp in this fight.

Haxorus

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Haxorus performs well against Mega Latios. It's a pure Dragon type, so Dragon type moves will hit extra hard, while it resists Grass type damage. Axew, its first stage, has been in the wild and in eggs for over two years, but it remains relatively rare, so some players don't even have one much less the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have Haxorus, Dragon Tail is the fast move you're looking for and Dragon Claw is the charged move of choice.

Dragonite

The original pseudo-Legendary, Dragonite is also an excellent choice in this Mega Raid. It's a Dragon and Flying type, giving it the same strengths and resistances as Rayquaza and Salamence, but is easily one of the most obtainable Pokémon on the list. It's been featured in countless events, including multiple Community Days, as well as raids and Special Research, so there's really no good reason not to have at least one or two by this point. Dragon Tail and Outrage is the moveset you'll want your Dragonite to know when challenging Mega Latios.

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles)

Part of the Legendary Hero duo of the Galar region, Hero of Many Battles Zacian is our final top counter. This pure Fairy type has no relevant resistances or weaknesses and is unlikely to benefit from a Mega Boost, but if you have one already powered up and need another spot filled, it will perform well. Unfortunately, it's only had one run in raids, and despite being a Fairy type, Zacian lacks a Fairy type fast move. Still, if you're bringing one along, you'll want your Zacian to know Snarl and Play Rough.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Darkrai with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dark Pulse

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Hoopa (Unbound) with Astonish and Dark Pulse

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Hoopa (Confined) with Astonish and Shadow Ball

Bisharp with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Yanmega with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Absol with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Note: Shadow Salamence, Shadow Dragonite, and Shadow Weavile outperform every other non-Mega Pokémon in the best counters list. However, with Mega Latios having so many different weaknesses, matching type to the Mega Evolved Pokémon on the field will make a big difference in how they perform.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Latios in Pokémon Go?

Although it may be possible for top level trainers with the best counters to beat Mega Latios with just three players, this is a Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon, so you're going to want as large a group as possible to maximize the Mega Energy rewarded.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Mega Latias's Psychic and Dragon type moves, as well as your Dragon type counters

Sunny/Clear weather will boost his Grass type move

Cloudy/Overcast weather will boost your Fairy type counters

Rain will boost Bug type counters

Fog will boost Ghost and Dark type counters

Snow will boost Ice type counters

Questions about taking on Mega Latios in Pokémon Go?

