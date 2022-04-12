Therian forme Landorus is returning to Legendary raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Therian forme Landorus to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories , so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Introduced in the Gen V games Pokémon Black and Pokémon White, the Forces of Nature are a Legendary Trio. Fans have also called them the Legendary Genies, the Kami Trio, and the Cloud Trio. They include Tornadus: the Cyclone Pokémon, Thundurus: the Bolt Strike Pokémon, and Landorus: the Abundance Pokémon. Landorus, the strongest of the three, was said to have stopped the other two from wreaking destruction across the Unova Region. In more recent times, the Mythical Pokémon, Meloetta was able to calm all three of the Forces of Nature to save the Unova Region from their destructive powers.

The Forces of Nature are also some of the select few Pokémon with multiple Formes. Normally seen in their Incarnate forms where they resemble genies, they can also take on a Therian forme where they resemble a bird, a dragon, and a large cat. Guides for the other Forces of Nature and the Therian formes can be found here:

Mega Evolution strategies for Therian forme Landorus in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Therian forme Landorus, focusing on each of its weaknesses: Ice and Water. While Ice is a double weakness and so should be the first choice, you can also win with a Mega Evolved Water type boosting other Water types on the field.

Mega Abomasnow

If at all possible, your first choice in Mega Pokémon for this raid should be Mega Abomasnow. A Grass and Ice type, Mega Abomasnow takes double damage from the Abundance Pokémon's Rock and Fighting type attacks, while resisting his Ground type attacks. If you can safely coordinate with your fellow Raiders, Mega Abomasnow is the key to taking out this Raid fast and with fewer Trainers. Powder Snow and Weather Ball are the ideal moves for this Raid.

Mega Blastoise

Although an Ice based offensive is ideal, the introduction of Mega Blastoise opens up the possibility for a Water based plan of attack. Even in a vacuum, Mega Blastoise performs alongside the top counters, but if you can safely coordinate with your fellow Raiders, it will boost all the other Water types on the field. As a pure Water type, it also has no weaknesses Landorus can take advantage of. Water Gun and Hydro Cannon are the best moves for your Mega Blastoise to know for this Raid, but Ice Beam can also work well.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Mega Slowbro with Water Gun and Ice Beam

What are the best counters for Therian forme Landorus in Pokémon Go?

A Ground and Flying type, Therian forme Landorus only has two weaknesses: Water and Ice. Ice is a quad weaknesses, so that's primarily what you want to bring to this Raid, especially if you can coordinate bringing Mega Abomasnow. Incarnate forme Landorus is capable of dealing Ground, Rock, Fighting, and Psychic type damage.

Mamoswine

The Sinnoh Stone evolution of Gen II's Piloswine, Mamoswine is an excellent choice for this Raid. As a Ground and Ice type, it takes increased damage from Fighting type attacks but has no weaknesses Landorus can exploit. Having been featured in a number of events, including its own Community Day, as well as evolving from the relatively common Swinub, most players have at least one or two already powered up for this Raid. If you are bringing Mamoswine to this Raid, you'll want it to know Powder Snow and Avalanche.

Glaceon

The Ice type "Eeveelution", Glaceon is another great choice for this Raid that nearly every active player has. Not only have we had Eevee in Community Days and events, but evolving all of the "Eeveelutions" is a part of Special Research. Glaceon is a pure Ice type, so Fighting and Rock type moves will do super effective damage. Frost Breath and Avalanche are the moves you'll want your Glaceon to know for this Raid.

Mewtwo

Neither Ice nor Water type, Gen I's Legendary Mewtwo still manages to make for an excellent counter to Landorus. As a pure Psychic type, it's one of the only counters with no weaknesses the Abundance Pokémon can exploit and it resists Fighting and Psychic type to boot. Mewtwo has also been featured in events, Raids, and even as a Shadow Legendary in Giovanni's roster, so most players have had the chance to catch a few. However, if you are bringing Mewtwo to this fight, you'll need Psycho Cut and Ice Beam, but if your Mewtwo already knows Psystrike or Shadow Ball (or both) do not TM these moves. Both are Legacy moves and the best moves in their type. If your Mewtwo has either, leave it out of your party this time.

Avalugg

Next up in our top counters is Gen VI's Avalugg. This pure Ice type will take increased damage from Fighting and Rock type moves, but can easily handle the rest of Landorus's movepool. While, Avalugg is relatively new to Pokémon Go, its first stage, Bergmite was featured in the holiday event in December, so many active players have had the chance to add this iceberg Pokémon to their team. Ice Fang and Avalanche is the moveset you'll want your Avalugg to know for this raid.

Galarian Darmanitan

One of the few Gen VIII Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, Galarian Darmanitan is a regional variant of the Unovan Pokémon Darmanitan. The pair share Candy and their first stage, Darumaka has been feature in events and Eggs, making this counter very obtainable. As a pure Ice type, it takes double damage from both Fighting and Rock, with no useful resistances, but it is tanky otherwise. You'll want your Galarian Darmanitan to know Ice Fang and Avalanche for this fight.

Articuno

One of the Legendary bird of Kanto, Articuno works well in this Raid and most active players have had dozens of chances to catch it, as it has been featured in Raids, Research Breakthrough Reward encounters, and even as a Shadow Pokémon. It would be higher on the list if it weren't for its quad weakness to Rock type attacks, but it does take reduced damage from Ground. Frost Breath and Ice Beam are the moves you'll want your Articuno to know.

Beartic

Gen V's Beartic is another excellent choice against Landorus. It's a pure Ice type so takes increased damage from Fighting and Rock type moves, but it handles Ground and Psychic just fine. Its first stage, Cubchoo has been featured in multiple events, Field Research, and even as a Raid boss, but some of those appearances were a costumed version which cannot be evolved. Still, if you have Beartic, Powder Snow is the fast move you'll want it to know and Ice Punch is the ideal charged move.

Vanilluxe

Next up is Unova's Vanilluxe, one of the strangest Pokémon out there. A living ice cream cone, Vanilluxe is a pure Ice type, so will take increased damage from Rock and Fighting type moves. Its first stage, Vanillite was introduced last holiday season, but was available in the Wild, Eggs, Raids, and Special Research, so most players had plenty of opportunities to add these ice cream Pokémon to their roster. Frost Breath and Blizzard are the moves you'll want your Vanilluxe to know for this fight.

Mr. Rime

Another option to counter Landorus is the Galarian evolution of Gen I's Mr. Mime, Mr. Rime. This Ice and Psychic type Pokémon takes increased damage from Rock type moves, while resisting Psychic type damage. Unfortunately, both the original and Galarian variant of Mr. Mime have very limited availability. Mr. Mime is a regional exclusive that can only be caught in Europe and its Galarian variant is limited to a handful of Special Research lines. Still, if you have a Mr. Rime, it will perform best with Ice Shard and Ice Punch.

Abomasnow

Just like its Mega Evolved form, Abomasnow itself is a great option for this Raid. This Grass and Ice type will take increased damage from Rock and Fighting type moves, but resists Landorus's Ground type attacks. Abomasnow is also very obtainable, as it has been featured in Mega Raids, as well as numerous events. If you're bringing Abomasnow to this fight, Powder Snow and Weather Ball is also the ideal moveset.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Kyogre with Waterfall and Blizzard

Walrein with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear

Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Porygon-Z with Hidden Power (Ice) and Blizzard

Cloyster with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Piloswine with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Mew with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Meloetta with Quick Attack and Ice Punch

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Regice with Frost Breath and Blizzard

Lapras with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Ice) and Giga Impact

Feraligatr with Ice Fang and Ice Beam

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Blizzard

Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Tapu Fini with Hidden Power (Ice) and Ice Beam

Samurott with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Cryogonal with Frost Breath and Aurora Beam

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

Shadow Walrein with Frost Breath and Icicle Spear

Shadow Articuno Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Shadow Lapras with Frost Breath and Ice Beam

Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

Shadow Piloswine Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Blizzard

Shadow Cloyster with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Feraligatr with Ice Fang and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Note: Shadow Mamoswine and Shadow Mewtwo outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list, including Mega Evolved Pokémon.

How many players does it take to beat Therian forme Landorus in Pokémon Go?

While it is technically possible for two high level trainers with the best counters to take out Therein forme Landorus, if you're lower level or lacking in the best counters, you may need as many as five Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Landorus' Ground type moves.

Wind will boost Landorus' Psychic type move.

Partly Cloudy Weather will boost Landorus' Rock type move.

Cloudy Weather will boost Landorus' Fighting type move.

Snow will boost your Ice type counters.

Rain will boost your Water type counters.

Questions about taking on Therian forme Landorus in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon Landorus in his Therian forme? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one every was!