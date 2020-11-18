As part of the Go Beyond update coming to Pokémon Go, the Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region of Gen VI will soon make their debut! Beginning on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 17 new Pokémon, including 2020's Pokémon of the Year Greninja, will be available to catch, hatch, or evolve. The first Kalos region Pokémon you'll be able to add to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go will include:

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Klefki*

Note: Klefki will be a Regional Exclusive available only in France, the country which inspired the Kalos region.

Additionally, these Pokémon will be featured in an event from December 2 through December 8 and a Mysterious Pokémon will be featured in One Star Raids. More details about this event and the Mysterious Raid will be released soon.

Are you excited for your chance to catch these new Pokémon? Were you one of the many Trainers who voted for Greninja as Pokémon of the Year, now eager to evolve one? Do you have any guess as to who the Mysterious Pokémon getting ready to hatch from One Star Raid Eggs is?