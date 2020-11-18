What you need to know
- Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region of Gen VI are coming to Pokémon Go soon.
- Starting on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, Trainers will be able to catch, hatch, or evolve 17 new Pokémon.
- To celebrate, there will be a week long event during which Gen VI Pokémon will be spawning at increased rates.
- A Mysterious One Star Raid Egg was also teased.
As part of the Go Beyond update coming to Pokémon Go, the Pokémon originally discovered in the Kalos region of Gen VI will soon make their debut! Beginning on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 17 new Pokémon, including 2020's Pokémon of the Year Greninja, will be available to catch, hatch, or evolve. The first Kalos region Pokémon you'll be able to add to your Pokédex in Pokémon Go will include:
- Chespin
- Quilladin
- Chesnaught
- Fennekin
- Braixen
- Delphox
- Froakie
- Frogadier
- Greninja
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Litleo
- Pyroar
- Klefki*
Note: Klefki will be a Regional Exclusive available only in France, the country which inspired the Kalos region.
Additionally, these Pokémon will be featured in an event from December 2 through December 8 and a Mysterious Pokémon will be featured in One Star Raids. More details about this event and the Mysterious Raid will be released soon.
Are you excited for your chance to catch these new Pokémon? Were you one of the many Trainers who voted for Greninja as Pokémon of the Year, now eager to evolve one? Do you have any guess as to who the Mysterious Pokémon getting ready to hatch from One Star Raid Eggs is? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your journey to become a Pokémon Master!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple reducing App Store cut to 15% for 'vast majority' of developers
In a huge win for App Store developers, Apple says it is going to reduce App Store commission to 15 percent for any developer who earns less than $1 million a year, a move it says will benefit the 'vast majority' of developers.
iPhone 12 MagSafe Duo Charger doesn't support 15W charging
Apple has updated the product page for its upcoming MagSafe Duo charger to confirm the device won't charge your iPhone at 15W. Instead, it will support a maximum of 14W, but only with a very expensive adapter.
Moment's RTRO app gains a gorgeous 'Instant Film' photo feature
The updated RTRO app now lets people create gorgeous "Instant Film" photos on top of the already great video work it does.
Nintendo has released five different colors for the Switch Lite so far
The Nintendo Switch Lite is shaping up to look like a fantastic handheld variant of Nintendo's hottest gaming machine, but what colors can you get it in? Here's the answer.