Everything Apple announced at its iPhone 15 Wonderlust event
Everything.
Apple's iPhone 15 event has just wrapped up from the company's spaceship-like headquarters at 1 Infinite Loop, leaving fans with quite a few brand new products to get excited about.
Over the course of an hour and a half, Tim Cook, Greg Wozniak, and several other key Apple execs strolled around the campus and walked us through the technology advances the company has packed into its newest gadgets, including iPhones and watches, of course, but also the chipsets, processors, and graphics systems that run them, as well as the software that ties it all together in such a delightful package.
If you're catching up, here's a rundown of everything Apple announced at the iPhone 15 event.
Apple Watch Series 9
Featuring a new chip and colors, the Apple Watch Series 9 is the company's first-ever carbon-neutral product. The new chip powers a double tap gesture (just tap your thumb and pointer finger together to send a signal to your watch) and on-device Siri, and it also has a brighter display. It can be ordered right now and comes out on September 22 alongside a slew of new bands. Prices start at $399.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The freshly unveiled Apple Watch Ultra 2 now boasts two carbon neutral models and the new S9 SiP chip for better performance, as well as the double tap gesture mentioned earlier. It also has the brightest display Apple has ever put in a device. Despite this, it has the same 36-hour battery life, or 72 hours on Low Power mode. Pre-orders are available right now and it comes out on September 22 as well.
iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus
The new iPhone 15 -- finally with USB-C! -- is a massive upgrade. It comes with a 48MP camera, Dynamic Island, USB-C, new color-infused back glass, five new colors, and more. It also gets the A16 chip from last year, too. Despite this, it is still $799, or $899 for the plus. Pre-orders begin September 15, with a September 22 release date. Oh, and did we mention USB-C?
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max
There's a lot to love on the new iPhone 15 Pro, namely titanium, an Action button, the A17 chip for mind-blowing gaming performance, and USB-C. Despite the big upgrades prices start at $999, or $1,199 for a 256GB Pro Max version.
Other announcements
- Assassin's Creed Mirage is coming to iPhone, as is Resident Evil 4 and Death Stranding
- The Dynamic Island has been upgraded and can now show more information
- Emergency SOS expanded to three new countries
- iPhone 15 includes Roadside assistance via satellite
- iCloud Plus now includes 6TB, 12TB storage options
- Apple discontinued the iPhone 14 Pro, still sells the iPhone 14
- iPhone 15 supports Qi2 charging
- Apple sells a 240W USB-C charge cable now
- There's a Lightning to USB-C dongle
