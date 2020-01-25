Sleeping better can affect your day-to-day life dramatically, which is why everyone should have one of these LectroFan Sleep Machines. Whether it's too noisy in your room at night, or too quiet, these sleep machines can help lull you to sleep with their various sounds for sleep and relaxation, from fan whirrings to white noise variations and of course, a calming ocean sound. The pricier the machine, the more features and sounds it includes, but luckily Woot is having a one-day sale on LectroFan Sleep Machines so you can rest easy knowing you didn't spend too much, no matter which option you choose. Woot includes free shipping for Amazon Prime members, while everyone else is stuck paying a $6 shipping fee.

One of the best options for your home is the High Fidelity White Noise Machine which comes in black for just $32.99, saving you nearly $20 off its usual cost at Amazon. This model features 20 unique sounds, a 60-minute timer, volume controls, and more. It's small enough to bring around too, but then again, this Micro Sleep Sound Machine is just $18.99 and is designed for travel. It works as a Bluetooth speaker too, and today's price saves you just over $10 off its regular price.

A few other models of LectroFan Sleep Machines are discounted at Woot, so be sure to make a selection and finish your purchase before the sale ends later tonight.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can skip the shipping fee by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to Amazon Prime's usual perks including the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.

