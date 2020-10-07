Leaker says AirPods Studio release may be pushed back as far as November

Earlier this week it was reported that Apple has stopped selling third-party headphones in its online and retail stores, an indication that the company may unveil its rumored AirPods Studio headphones soon. However, a new leak indicates that the company may delay the announcement until as far out as November.

According to one of Jon Prosser's sources, Apple will not finish its mass production of AirPods Studio until October 20, a week after the company's upcoming "Hi, Speed" event. This could delay the release of the headphones until the end of October or the beginning of November.

"AirPods Studio mass production isn't complete until October 20th. I suppose they could still announce them at the October 13th event and ship them at the end of this month or beginning of next."

Prosser goes on to say that, because of this delay, Apple may go a number of routes as far as announcing the new headphones. It could be done at the October event, by press release, or even pushed to a rumored November event.

"This leaves it open for announcement during the October 13th iPhone event. It could also be possible that they're released via press release at the end of this month. Or pushed to the November event. Personally, I don't know which route they'll take for sure."

Apple's "Hi, Speed" event is set to kick off on October 13 at 1:00 PM PT. The event is expected to feature the company's new iPhone 12 lineup as well as surprise announcements of the rumored AirPods Studio, HomePod mini, and AirTags.