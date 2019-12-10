Apple's new Mac Pro is now available from its website, after months of waiting for pre-orders to go live!

The new behemoth starts at $5,999, it comes inside a stunning new chassis and features some mind-boggling specs, as well as some absurd configuration options. The base model features an 8-Core Intel Xeon W processor clocked at 3.5 GHz, 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

However, where the Mac Pro really shines is in its upside. You can hate up to 4TB of solid-state drives, 1.5TB of RAM, yes RAM, a 28-Core Intel Xeon processor and up to two MPX modules and four total GPUs, including the AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo. The Mac Pro is so powerful it's literally exhausting.

Apple's accompanying Pro Display XDR is also now available! You can also take advantage of Apple's Holiday cash back offer, and get 6% cash back if you pay with Apple Card!

The new Mac Pro is available to pre-order right now at Apple.com.

