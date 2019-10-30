Numerous reports have confirmed that Apple's Mac Pro has received FCC approval ahead of its launch.

As noted by MacRumors, the FCC has approved Apple's newest, cheesegrater-looking juggernaut, which may signal that a launch is imminent.

If you're into that sort of thing, the FCC filing can be found here. The dates show that Apple filed its application on 10/28/2019, and that it was granted today.

Ben Mayo over at 9to5Mac also notes that the release of the FCC's regulatory testing information usually means launch is imminent.

Apple of course will hold its earnings call later today at 5pm ET. Having blindsided us with one press release launch this week, there's no reason why Apple couldn't do it again.