You'd think a man named Mackenzie Book (Mac Book) would be a fan of Apple products, but according to this new Microsoft commercial, that couldn't be further from the truth.

In the ad, Microsoft uses Mac Book as a prop to target Apple's MacBook Air, touting the advantages of the Surface Laptop 2. One of the major points made by the ad is the fact that Microsoft's device has a touch display while the MacBook Air does not.

"You should get a Surface. Trust me, I'm Mac Book," Mac Book says.

The latest ad harkens back to Apple's "Mac vs. PC" days, when Mac (Justin Long) would talk about the shortcomings of PCs (John Hodgman). You can watch the ad for yourself in the video above.