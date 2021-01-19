Niantic surprised players with the launch of Mega Ampharos to Mega Raids in Pokémon Go today, January 19, 2021. This Dragon and Electric type Mega Pokémon has taken over Mega Raids, alongside Mega Venusaur and Mega Houndoom. To help celebrate Mega Ampharos' debut, there will be an Incense Day event on Sunday, January 24, from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. During this event, any Incense activated will lure Electric type Pokémon, Dragon type Pokémon, and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon types. Any Flaaffy evolved into Ampharos during Incese Day will also know the Community Day exclusive move, Dragon Pulse. Trainers will also be able to purchase a 1 PokéCoin bundle from the PokéShop with three Incense.

The schedule for Incense Day is:

From 11-1: Electric type Pokémon

From 1-2: Dragon type Pokémon and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon type Pokémon

From 2-4: Electric type Pokémon

From 4-5: Dragon type Pokémon and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon type Pokémon

Electric type Pokémon that will see boosted numbers include:

Dragon type Pokémon and Pokémon that evolve into Dragon types that will see boosted numbers include:

Although all of the featured Pokémon have the potential to be Shiny, Mareep, Stunfisk, and Bagon will have boosted Shiny rates and Vibrava, as a second stage Pokémon cannot spawn Shiny.

Are you excited to add Mega Ampharos to your roster? Will this be your first chance at Ampharos with Dragon Pulse? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!