Pokémon Go players will see a new Season beginning on September 1, 2021 and the theme is Mischief! After Hoopa, the Mischief Pokémon made a surprise appearance during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and then again in the third Ultra Unlock event, Niantic has announced that player will be able to catch Hoopa by completing a new Season long Special Research story. Although Hoopa has two different formes, players will be able to catch the Confined Hoopa by completing this Special Research. Niantic added that players who do not catch Hoopa this Season may have a chance to catch it again in the future.

In addition to introducing Hoopa, new Pokémon found in the wild this Season include:

Cities: Shuppet, Trubbish, Gothita, and more

Forests: Teddiursa, Shelmet, Karrablast, and more

Mountaints: Geodude, Rhyhorn, Slugma, and more

Water: Krabby, Horsea, Mantine, and more

Northern Hemisphere: Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Bidoof, Deerling (Autumn), and more

Southern Hemisphere: Clefairy, Roserade, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Tympole, Deerling (Spring), and more

New Pokémon appearing in Eggs include:

2KM Eggs: Nidoran♂, Nidoran♀, Barboach, Drifloon, and more

5KM Eggs: Seel, Pineco, Sableye, Chingling, and more

10KM Eggs: Audino, Mienfoo, and more

5KM Adventure Sync: Shieldon, Cranidos, Frillish, and more

10KM Adventure Sync: Riolu, Deino, Noibat, and more

The following Mega Evolved Pokémon will be boosted during the Season of Mischief:

Ditto will be hiding as the following Pokémon during the Season of Mischief:

Gastly

Drowzee

Remoraid

Teddiursa

Gulpin

Numel

Stunky

Dwebble

Foongus

More details will be released throughout the Season of Mischief which runs from September 1, 2021 through January 1, 2022.