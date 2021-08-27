What you need to know
- The theme for the next Pokémon Go Season will be Mischief.
- A Season long Special Research will feature Hoopa, the Mischief Pokémon.
- New wild spawns, eggs, Mega Evolution bonuses, and more were also announced.
Pokémon Go players will see a new Season beginning on September 1, 2021 and the theme is Mischief! After Hoopa, the Mischief Pokémon made a surprise appearance during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and then again in the third Ultra Unlock event, Niantic has announced that player will be able to catch Hoopa by completing a new Season long Special Research story. Although Hoopa has two different formes, players will be able to catch the Confined Hoopa by completing this Special Research. Niantic added that players who do not catch Hoopa this Season may have a chance to catch it again in the future.
In addition to introducing Hoopa, new Pokémon found in the wild this Season include:
- Cities: Shuppet, Trubbish, Gothita, and more
- Forests: Teddiursa, Shelmet, Karrablast, and more
- Mountaints: Geodude, Rhyhorn, Slugma, and more
- Water: Krabby, Horsea, Mantine, and more
- Northern Hemisphere: Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Bidoof, Deerling (Autumn), and more
- Southern Hemisphere: Clefairy, Roserade, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Tympole, Deerling (Spring), and more
New Pokémon appearing in Eggs include:
- 2KM Eggs: Nidoran♂, Nidoran♀, Barboach, Drifloon, and more
- 5KM Eggs: Seel, Pineco, Sableye, Chingling, and more
- 10KM Eggs: Audino, Mienfoo, and more
- 5KM Adventure Sync: Shieldon, Cranidos, Frillish, and more
- 10KM Adventure Sync: Riolu, Deino, Noibat, and more
The following Mega Evolved Pokémon will be boosted during the Season of Mischief:
- September: Mega Slowbro
- November: Mega Gengar
- December: Mega Houndoom
Ditto will be hiding as the following Pokémon during the Season of Mischief:
- Gastly
- Drowzee
- Remoraid
- Teddiursa
- Gulpin
- Numel
- Stunky
- Dwebble
- Foongus
More details will be released throughout the Season of Mischief which runs from September 1, 2021 through January 1, 2022. In the meantime, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
