What you need to know
- From Tuesday, February 2 through Sunday, February 7, 2021, the Team GO Rocket Celebration Event will be happening in Pokémon Go.
- New Shadow Pokémon will need rescuing from Team GO Rocket.
- Team GO Rocket activity will be increased and offering new lineups.
- Timed Research will reward Trainers with an encounter with a Ho-Oh that knows Earthquake.
Niantic just dropped the details for the Team GO Rocket Celebration Event that was hinted at in a recent news post. This event will run from Tuesday, February 2 through Sunday, February 7, 2021 and will be a big shake up for Team GO Rocket.
The following Shadow Pokémon will make their Pokémon Go debut:
Strange Eggs will feature the following Pokémon beginning on February 2:
The following Pokémon will be spawning more often in the wild:
- Golbat
- Koffing
- Ariados
- Qwilfish
- Sneasel
- Houndour
- Nuzleaf
- Stunky
- Skorupi
- Venipede
Raids during the event will include:
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Grimer
- Gligar
- Sneasel
- Shinx
- Klink
- Nidoqueen
- Ariados
- Umbreon
- Tyranitar
- Absol
- Raikou
- Suicune
- Mega Venusaur
- Mega Ampharos
- Mega Houndoom
Additionally, there will be event exclusive Field Research and a Timed Research story that will reward Trainers with an encounter with a Ho-Oh who knows Earthquake. Team GO Rocket will also be taking over more PokéStops and flying more hot air balloons during the event and defeating the Team GO Rocket Executives will reward players with Team GO Rocket stickers. Eggs placed in incubators during the event will also have their Hatch Distance halved.
Are you excited to face off against Team GO Rocket once again? Which new Shadow Pokémon are you most excited to add to your roster? Why do you think Team GO Rocket is celebrating anyways? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
