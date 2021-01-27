Niantic just dropped the details for the Team GO Rocket Celebration Event that was hinted at in a recent news post. This event will run from Tuesday, February 2 through Sunday, February 7, 2021 and will be a big shake up for Team GO Rocket.

The following Shadow Pokémon will make their Pokémon Go debut:

Swinub

Nosepass

Aron

Spheal

Lileep

Anorith

Strange Eggs will feature the following Pokémon beginning on February 2:

Qwilfish

Larvitar

Corphish

Absol

Skorupi

Sandile

Scraggy

Pawniard

Deino

The following Pokémon will be spawning more often in the wild:

Golbat

Koffing

Ariados

Qwilfish

Sneasel

Houndour

Nuzleaf

Stunky

Skorupi

Venipede

Raids during the event will include:

Additionally, there will be event exclusive Field Research and a Timed Research story that will reward Trainers with an encounter with a Ho-Oh who knows Earthquake. Team GO Rocket will also be taking over more PokéStops and flying more hot air balloons during the event and defeating the Team GO Rocket Executives will reward players with Team GO Rocket stickers. Eggs placed in incubators during the event will also have their Hatch Distance halved.

Are you excited to face off against Team GO Rocket once again? Which new Shadow Pokémon are you most excited to add to your roster? Why do you think Team GO Rocket is celebrating anyways?