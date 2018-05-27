Pokémon Go is holding its second annual Adventure Week Event from May 24 to June 5, 2018. It'll feature increased Rock-type spawn, which means increased chances to get Omastar, Kabutops, Aerodactyl, Golem, etc. Also, Buddy walking distance will be quartered, and new field research will help round things out. Here's what you need to know!
What is this Pokémon Go Adventure Week rock-type event of which you speak?
It's the Pokémon Go Rock-type event, and this is the second year the game has run it. Here's what Pokémon Go has to say:
Adventurous new research is on tap during an exciting in-game celebration! Starting on May 24 at 1:00 P.M. PDT, unique Field Research will be available with some exciting rewards, including a Raid Battle appearance by Pokémon such as Aerodactyl.
Throughout the celebration, Rock-type Pokémon such as Geodude, Lileep, and Nosepass will appear more frequently in the wild. There are also incentives to trek around: your Buddy Pokémon will earn Candy 4× faster throughout the event! Plus, you'll receive extra XP for spinning the Photo Discs at PokéStops or Gyms—up to 10 times the usual amount if this is your first time encountering a unique PokéStop or Gym!
Fortune favors the bold, Trainers, so join this adventure before it ends on June 5. Get up and GO!
When does the Adventure Week event start and end?
Here are the official times:
- Start: Thursday, May 24, 2017 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT
- End: Thursday, June 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT
So, almost two weeks of rock-type fun!
How do the increased spawns work?
Typically, you get spawns or cluster spawns for common Pokémon like Pidgey, Rattata, Sentrat, Hoothoot, etc.
For the "type" events, there's a high probability any or all of those common spawns will be replaced with a rock-type spawn instead, like Geodude, Omanyte, Kabuto, etc.
But... no increased Larvitar spawns this year?
Not so far. Since the June Community Day is completely focused on Larvitar, though, that makes sense.
at about Slugma and Magcargo?
Last year, Slugma, a fire-type, was spawning at increased levels as well, because it's evolution, Magcargo, is fire/rock-type. This year, at least so far, that hasn't been the case.
Perhaps because, with the introduction of Gen 3, there are enough rock-types around that Pokémon Go doesn't need to stretch things out.
What are the Rock-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go?
Pokémon Go has so far introduced the Pokémon first encountered in the Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn regions. That means Gen 1, Gen 2, and Gen 3, and includes:
- Geodude
- Graveler
- Golem
- Onix
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Sudowoodo
- Shuckle
- Magcargo
- Corsola
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Nosepass
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Lunatone (Regional)
- Solrock (Regional)
- Lilieep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Relicanth (Regional)
- Regirock (Legendary)
Are there any new Shiny rock types for Adventure Week?
There are! Three new Rock-type Shiny Pokémon and their evolutions!
- Shiny Kabuto
- Shiny Kabutops
- Shiny Omanyte
- Shiny Omastar
- Shiny Aerodactyl
Are rock-types actually good for anything in Pokémon Go?
Golem remains a powerful Raid counter for fire and especially fire / flying type Raid Bosses. It will soon be outclassed by Smack Down Tyranitar during the June Community Day, but it never hurts to have a few extra Golems around for when you need them.
Also sounds like a great time to get gold in the Hiker medal for rock-types, doesn't it?
It does indeed! If by some chance you haven't gotten your rock-type Hiker gold yet, you should make sure you get it by the end of the Adventure Week event — and the 1.3x catch bonus it will give you going forward!
What are the Buddy walking distances for the event?
For the entire week, Pokémon Go walking distances have been quartered. And yes, that means you'll earn candy 4x faster! Here are the new distances:
- 1 KM is now 0.25 KM
- 2 KM is now 0.5 KM
- 5 KM is now 1.25 KM
Will there be a special rock-type hat like there was a Magikarp hat?
There was last year but not this year — the Expedition Hat. Still, you should be able to get last year's hat and wear it anyway, if you want to get all retro.
- Tap the Avatar button, button left.
- Tap the Style button, bottom right (looks like a hanger).
- Tap Hats, far left.
- Tap the Expedition Hat, far left.
- Tap Choose.
- Tap Exit, button center (looks like an X).
- Tap Exit, button center (looks like an X).
- Tap Exit, button center (looks like an X).
- Tap Exit, button center (looks like an X).
- Phew, go play!
