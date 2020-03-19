A new Mythical Pokémon has arrived. Genesect, the Paleozoic Pokémon, is being introduced in Pokémon Go. Trainers who buy a ticket to the Special Research Event: A Drive to Investigate , will be able to complete several tasks to encounter this Mythical Bug and Steel type. In the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic , this event was adjusted by Niantic to allow for solo play and we have all the details right here.

The Paleozoic Pokémon, Genesect is a Mythical Pokémon revived from a fossil. Not satisfied with an already skilled and vicious hunter, the scientists working for the infamous Team Plasma gave Genesect technological enhancements, including a massive cannon on its back. Genesect also can take on different forms depending on which of four drives are in its cannon. These drives change the type of its signature move: Techno Blast. It would seem as though Genesect's different forms in Pokémon Go will have different Charged Moves instead of Techno Blast and we do not currently know if Trainers will only be able to catch one form or all of them. Still, you can catch one version of Genesect with this Special Research Event.

A Drive to Investigate

Beginning on March 20, 2020, at 8 AM local time, if you've purchased your ticket for A Drive to Investigate, you will have access to the following Special Research Tasks. As with other Special Research, the tasks for one step must be completed before the next will unlock, but they are designed for solo play to support social distancing efforts.

Step One

Battle another Trainer five times for 1000 stardust. Catch 25 Normal Type Pokémon for three Rare Candy. Give your Buddy Pokémon one treat for a Trubbish Encounter.

Completion Rewards: Five Premium Battle Passes, a Pinsir encounter, and a Genesect Cap.

Step Two

Power up Pokémon five times for 1000 Stardust. Catch 25 Fire Type Pokémon for three Rare Candy. Send three Gifts to Friends for a Karrablast encounter.

Completion Rewards: Three Charged TMs, a Skarmory encounter, and three Super Incubators.

Step Three

Transfer three Pokémon for 1000 Stardust. Catch 25 Water type Pokémon for three Rare Candy. Hatch an Egg for a Shelmet Encounter.

Completion Rewards: three Incense, a Scizor encounter, and a Genesect Bag.

Step Four

Make three Great Throws in a row for 1000 Stardust. Catch 25 Electric type Pokémon for three Rare Candy. Play with your Buddy Pokémon for a Kabuto encounter.

Completion Rewards: three Fast TMs, a Genesect encounter, and a Glacial Lure Module.

Step Five

Battle a Team Leader three times for 1000 Stardust. Catch 25 Ice type Pokémon for three Rare Candy. Take three Snapshots of Genesect for a Durant Encounter.

Completion Rewards: one Puffin, ten Genesect Candy, and three Star Pieces.

Any questions about A Drive to Investigate?

Do you have any questions about completing the Special Research Event A Drive to Investigate? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, as well as our many Pokémon Go Guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!